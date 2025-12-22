LG unveils Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

LG Electronics has announced a new modular home audio line-up, LG Sound Suite, which will debut at CES 2026 and centres on what it describes as the world's first soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

The system combines the new H7 soundbar with optional wireless surround speakers and a subwoofer. LG positions the range as a flexible home theatre option that can adapt to different room layouts and budgets as streaming drives renewed interest in living-room audio.

Modular line-up

LG Sound Suite integrates with the company's premium TVs and supports multiple configurations. Users can deploy the H7 soundbar as a standalone unit or pair it with the M7 and M5 wireless surround speakers and the W7 wireless subwoofer.

LG said the components support up to 27 possible combinations. Customers can build from a basic bar-only setup through to a 13.1.7-channel arrangement when the system includes four M7 speakers and one W7 subwoofer.

The H7 soundbar incorporates Dolby Atmos and runs Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. The technology adjusts output based on the position of each speaker and the room layout. The company said the process does not require complex manual calibration.

TV integration

Sound Suite works with LG's premium TV range as well as with other brands' sets. When the H7 soundbar acts as the lead device, it connects to any TV over HDMI and coordinates audio across the wireless speakers and subwoofer.

LG plans to add Dolby Atmos FlexConnect directly into its 2026 premium TVs. The firm also plans a software update that will bring the feature to selected 2025 models, including the G5, C5, CS5 and QNED9M, which will extend the number of products that support the audio system.

Dolby Atmos has become a standard in many streaming catalogues, including for films, series and live sport. That trend has increased demand for multi-speaker setups in homes as TV buyers look for audio that can match higher-resolution displays.

Wireless focus

LG is targeting customers who want surround sound without a fully wired installation. The Sound Suite range supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for pairing and streaming from compatible devices. The system links wirelessly to the optional speakers and subwoofer.

"Together with Dolby, we've made immersive audio flexible for every home, LG Sound Suite is a testament to our shared focus on audio innovation," said Lee Jeong-seok, Head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company's Audio Business Division. "LG Sound Suite combines Dolby Atmos FlexConnect with its wireless technology and AI-driven tuning, so consumers can create the system they want and enjoy cinematic sound from any seat."

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect adjusts audio output based on where consumers place speakers in a room. It does not require symmetrical placement or traditional front-and-rear arrangements. The feature is designed to account for speakers on shelves or in corners as well as in conventional positions.

"Dolby and LG are unlocking a new level of audio flexibility for anyone who wants to enjoy better sound with Dolby Atmos," said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Labouratories. "Whether your speakers sit on a shelf or are tucked into a corner, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect fits naturally into any home without the complexity of traditional systems. We're excited for consumers to experience this new level of audio flexibility and performance."

AI-driven tuning

LG has paired the Dolby technology with its own software layer for sound personalisation. A feature called Sound Follow links the system with the LG ThinQ app and uses ultra-wideband technology. It tracks a user's location in the room and shifts the listening sweet spot.

Room Calibration Pro measures the acoustic profile of the space and applies artificial intelligence processing. It adjusts audio levels and balance across channels in an effort to deliver a uniform sound field.

The H7 soundbar runs on LG's α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, the same chipset that sits in the firm's flagship OLED televisions. The processor handles deep learning workloads and supports a Neural Processing Unit.

LG said AI Sound Pro+ can up-mix stereo material into virtual multi-channel audio. The system can also separate voices, music and effects into distinct elements and alter its tuning according to content type.

Speaker hardware

Every Sound Suite component uses speaker units from Peerless, an audio brand with more than a century of history in transducer design. LG said the units reflect the brand's premium positioning in the loudspeaker market.

The company is targeting users who want a single-vendor combination of TV and home audio. It also seeks customers who already own a compatible LG television and want to expand their system through wireless add-ons.

LG will show the full Sound Suite line-up at its stand during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The company plans further announcements on model availability and regional launches in the run-up to the commercial release.