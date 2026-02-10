myFirst expands kid-safe tech ecosystem with Circle app

Children's technology brand myFirst has expanded its range of connected devices and updated its myFirst Circle family app, as the wider industry faces continued scrutiny over child safety and online habits.

It is positioning the line-up as an alternative to giving children a general-purpose smartphone at an early age, pitching products that limit contacts, control communications and give parents location tools.

myFirst's portfolio includes smartwatches, instant cameras, digital frames and headphones. The devices link to myFirst Circle, a family platform that manages communication features and safety settings across the ecosystem.

Circle platform

At the centre of the range is the myFirst Circle app, which acts as a control layer for parents and a messaging and content hub for children. The latest version referenced is Circle 4.0, alongside a mapping feature called Circle Map 2.0 Group View.

The app includes location sharing and privacy settings such as Ghost Mode. myFirst also says it offers ad-free educational content. Apple Watch users can link the service for compatibility with the wearable.

A key focus is limiting who children can contact-and who can contact them-an approach common across kid-oriented wearables. The same controls apply across myFirst's smartwatch products and are managed from the parent side of the app.

Connected watches

The myFirst Fone S4 and M1 sit at the more connected end of the range. They are designed for communications that stay within a set of parent-approved contacts, and include GPS tracking with real-time location sharing and safety settings.

The myFirst Fone M1 is aimed at families considering a child's first smartwatch. It has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, calling and video chat, and supports media features such as music.

For parents, the M1 combines GPS, Wi‑Fi and GSM tracking with a One‑Touch SOS alert. Contacts and settings are managed through the myFirst Circle app.

Cameras, not social

Alongside communications devices, myFirst is emphasising products that let children take photos without linking them to social media services. Its camera range includes the myFirst Insta Lux and the myFirst Insta Prinx Mini.

The myFirst Insta Lux is a 12MP instant camera with a 2.8-inch display and dual lenses. It includes an extra shutter button for different shooting angles, including selfies. myFirst says children can capture, edit and print photos through the myFirst Circle app.

Insta Lux uses inkless printing. myFirst says the prints are waterproof, smudge-proof and fingerprint-resistant, with a per-print cost of under 70 cents. It also includes Wi‑Fi for printing photos from other devices.

The myFirst Insta Prinx Mini is a compact instant camera with a 5MP lens, LED flash and a 2.4-inch IPS colour display. It uses 600 dpi inkjet printing for full-colour prints. myFirst says each cartridge supports 80 to 100 images, with a per-print cost of under 30 cents.

myFirst also says the prints do not rely on film and are safe for airport X‑ray scanners. Children can add doodles or designs through the myFirst Circle app.

Family frame

The myFirst Frame Clario extends the ecosystem into the home. It is a 7-inch digital frame that connects to myFirst Circle and supports video calls, photo sharing and voice notes within the family group.

It includes a "Magic Button" for starting slideshows, placing calls or sending quick messages directly from the frame. Photos can be saved to an SD card up to 1TB, transferred via USB‑C, or stored in private cloud accounts attached to each user.

Clario also includes a built-in calendar, reminders, alarms, to-do lists and real-time weather. A charging dock supports S and R series myFirst Fone smartwatches.

Listening limits

myFirst's range also includes the CareBuds Max headphones, marketed around safe listening. The 2-in-1 wireless and wired model includes dual volume limits at 85dB and 94dB, with interchangeable ear cushions.

myFirst says the headphones include a Smart Transparency Safety Mode and Environmental Noise Cancellation for calls. Battery life is quoted at up to 52 hours. An Audio Sharing feature lets two users listen from one device without adapters.

"Our mission has always been to help families explore together through technology that inspires creativity, connection and confidence," said G-Jay Yong, Founder and CEO of myFirst.

"With our latest devices and the Circle 4.0 ecosystem, kids have the freedom to learn and express themselves while parents stay informed and involved," Yong added.