myFirst unveils new connected tech range for children’s safety

myFirst has launched a new range of children's technology devices, focusing on family connectivity and safety. The collection includes smartwatches, digital frames, instant cameras, and headphones, all aimed at supporting safe digital exploration for young users and providing parents with tools for supervision and communication.

Device features

The myFirst Frame Clario acts as a digital family hub, featuring a 7-inch display and integration with the myFirst Circle app. Through this platform, families can share photos, make video calls, and send voice notes within a private group. The device offers local and cloud storage options, a calendar, reminders, and weather updates. Soundscape features allow playback of white noise or music to assist routines like bedtime or study.

The Clario also supports wireless charging for myFirst smartwatches and enables children and parents to manage communication and content via a simplified user interface. With added personalisation and themed options, it is designed to blend convenience with family-oriented features.

Smartwatch integration

The myFirst Fone S4 and myFirst Fone M1 address safety and communication. The S4 includes dual-band GPS, an AMOLED display, a camera, and durable construction. It is built for ages five to twelve and supports voice and video calls through a secured family network. Safety-focused features, such as real-time tracking and SOS alerts, are available to parents in the myFirst Circle app. The M1 offers a streamlined introduction to smartwatches, with contact controls and location tracking for parents alongside entertainment features for children.

These devices also support Apple Watch, so parents can interact directly with children who use myFirst watches.

Photography products

The myFirst Insta Lux is an instant camera offering a 12-megapixel sensor, dual lenses, and the ability to print photos inklessly for under 70 cents each. Photos are water-resistant, smudge- and fingerprint-resistant, and can be printed from other devices over Wi-Fi. The Insta Prinx Mini, myFirst's compact instant camera, provides inkjet colour printing at 600 dpi, with a cost per print under 30 cents. Children can personalise images with creative effects via the myFirst Circle app.

Both cameras are designed for home or on-the-go use, with options for creative editing and image sharing within families.

Audio safety

The myFirst CareBuds Max headphones include safety features such as volume limits and intelligent transparency mode, protecting children's hearing during use. They are available in both wired and wireless models, equipped with interchangeable cushions and a 52-hour battery life. Features include environmental noise cancellation and audio sharing functionality, allowing multiple users to listen together without additional adapters. Designs come in three colour choices to appeal to children.

Circle ecosystem

The myFirst Circle platform underpins all the devices, providing a secure environment where families can share media, manage contacts, track live locations, and control privacy settings. The platform's Circle Map 2.0 allows group viewing of locations and communication, while Ghost Mode gives children autonomy over their location sharing. Brand Channel content, including educational videos and wellness tips, is curated and ad-free to ensure a controlled experience.

"Our mission has always been to help families explore together through technology that inspires creativity, connection, and confidence. With our new generation of devices and the Circle 4.0 ecosystem, we're making that vision real by giving kids the freedom to learn and express themselves while keeping parents connected every step of the way," said G-Jay Yong, Founder and CEO, myFirst.