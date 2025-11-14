OpenAI brings group chat feature to Kiwi ChatGPT users

OpenAI has launched a new group chat feature for ChatGPT in select regions, enabling multiple users to collaborate within the chatbot environment. The pilot rollout, available to users in New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, aims to extend ChatGPT's capabilities beyond individual interactions into shared group experiences.

New collaboration feature

The group chat function allows as many as 20 participants to join a single ChatGPT conversation. All participants must accept an invitation to enter a group chat, ensuring privacy and user control. The feature is available across ChatGPT's Free, Go, Plus, and Pro subscription plans for users who are logged in via mobile or the web.

The intention is to provide a virtual collaborative space for a variety of tasks, including planning trips with friends, drafting group projects, or collectively organising events. Users can co-create content, make decisions, and ask ChatGPT for input or summaries within a shared conversation thread.

Functionality and access

To start a group chat, users tap the people icon in any new or existing conversation. Existing chats remain private; adding participants creates a copy as a new group conversation. Members can join by accepting an invite link, and anyone within the group can further share the link. Group chats are accessible via a dedicated section in the ChatGPT sidebar.

Participants can customise group settings, including naming the group, managing membership, or muting notifications. Each member creates a profile with a name, username, and photo for identification in group discussions. Custom instructions allow users to set ChatGPT's tone and the type of responses it provides within each group chat.

Technical enhancements

Group chats utilise GPT-5.1 Auto, selecting the model best suited to the prompt and user subscription level. ChatGPT's familiar core features are available, including search, image and file uploads, image generation, and dictation. Message limits only affect prompts directed at ChatGPT and count against the responder's plan allowance; user-to-user messages remain unrestricted.

OpenAI has introduced new social behaviours for ChatGPT within group chats. The chatbot now determines when to respond or remain silent in a group context, with the option for users to directly mention "ChatGPT" if a response is needed. The assistant can also react to messages with emojis and reference participants' photos when generating images tailored for the group.

Privacy approach

OpenAI stated that privacy controls are integral to the group chat feature. Personal ChatGPT memories are not shared or created in group conversations. All settings remain distinct between private and group chats, and users must opt into group conversations. Future enhancements may allow more granular control over how ChatGPT manages memory within group contexts.

Younger users have additional safeguards. Those under 18 experience reduced exposure to sensitive content in group chats, and parental controls enable guardians to deactivate the feature entirely if desired.

"You can take on tasks like collaborative writing, jam on details for a group presentation or plan a trip with friends in one collaborative chat, all while staying in control of your settings, including memory, which are never shared between users," said OpenAI.

Future developments

The launch represents the first step in evolving ChatGPT from a single-user assistant to a platform for shared work and planning among groups. OpenAI intends to expand availability based on early feedback and usage patterns. Over time, the company expects features such as booking tables, sharing details, and coordinating actions to be more integrated within group conversations.

"As capabilities grow and apps in ChatGPT deepen what it can do, it won't just suggest a restaurant; it can book the table, share the details, and help coordinate what happens next," said OpenAI.