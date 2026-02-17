Oppo Watch S with ECG launches in New Zealand at NZD $399

Oppo has launched the Watch S in New Zealand, positioning it around a slim stainless steel design, fitness tracking and health monitoring tools that include ECG.

The smartwatch costs NZD $399 and is available through Oppo's online store and retailer PB Tech. It comes in two versions-Silver Gleam and Phantom Black-with different strap materials.

Design and display

The Watch S is 8.9mm thick and weighs 35g. It has a stainless steel body and a 2.5D curved glass cover with an impact-resistant edge. Oppo says its internal component stacking helps reduce thickness.

Two straps are available. Silver Gleam uses a yellow-green nylon woven strap described as breathable and antibacterial. Phantom Black comes with a black fluoroelastomer strap designed to follow the curve of the wrist.

The watch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED screen with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, a 75% screen-to-body ratio and a 2.8mm bezel. Users can customise the watch face with more than 350 designs and add widgets.

Morgan Halim, Managing Director of Oppo New Zealand, said the Watch S is designed to suit local routines that blend sport and work.

"Many Kiwis live active, balanced lives, from early morning runs and weekend sport to long days at work, and they want technology that can keep up. The ultra-slim yet high-performing design of the OPPO Watch S fits seamlessly into that lifestyle."

Sport tracking

Oppo highlights support for more than 100 workout modes and advanced tracking for 12 sports, including running, badminton, tennis and swimming.

For running-based sports, the Watch S includes dual-band GPS, which Oppo says matches its flagship models. It offers multiple monitoring options for different types of running and tracks metrics such as ground contact time, vertical oscillation and lactate threshold heart rate.

The Watch S also includes Heart Rate Broadcast, which sends real-time heart rate data to external devices such as treadmills and cycling computers, allowing users to view heart rate on connected equipment during workouts.

Health monitoring

The Watch S includes an ECG-enabled electrode heart rate sensor, alongside an 8-channel heart rate sensor, a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor and a wrist temperature sensor. Oppo says the sensors work together to capture data for health checks and analysis.

A headline feature is the 60-second "Wellness Overview", which consolidates 10 health indicators into a single assessment. Oppo says it can include ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep score and a mind-body stress level reading.

ECG features have become more common in premium smartwatches in recent years and are generally promoted for rhythm monitoring. Oppo says its ECG feature helps detect sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation, as well as abnormal high or low heart rates.

The Watch S also includes Sleep Health Analysis. Oppo says it tracks sleeping heart rate, respiratory rate and deep sleep, and monitors changes during naps as short as 20 minutes. The watch generates personal sleep reports that summarise patterns over time.

Phones and battery

The Watch S works with Android and iOS and can be paired with up to two smartphones at the same time. Oppo says it can receive calls and message notifications from both devices simultaneously, targeting users who carry separate work and personal phones.

When connected to a primary phone, the watch can sync contacts, support quick calls and provide remote camera control, according to Oppo.

The Watch S has a 330mAh battery, with Oppo rating battery life at up to 10 days. Oppo also claims a 10-minute charge provides enough power for a full day.

Durability features include IP68 dust and water resistance and a 5ATM water resistance rating. Oppo says the Watch S can track workouts during swimming and snorkelling.

Halim said the Watch S is intended to make health tools more accessible at a lower price point.

"What's really exciting about OPPO Watch S is that it brings advanced health technology to more New Zealanders, without the premium price tag. Tools like the 60-second Wellness Overview and ECG make it easy to check in on your health in moments, and the dual-phone connectivity suits the way many of us juggle work and personal life-working for how Kiwis actually live day to day."