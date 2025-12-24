Samsung unveils 6K 3D & 1,040Hz Odyssey monitors

Samsung has announced a new Odyssey gaming monitor range for 2026, including what it claims are the world's first 6K glasses-free 3D monitor and a 1,040Hz refresh rate screen for competitive play.

The five-model line-up extends the Odyssey brand at the high end of the PC gaming and content creation market. It centres on the 32-inch Odyssey 3D G90XH, a 6K monitor with 3D support, and the 27-inch Odyssey G6 G60H, which targets esports players with its ultra-high refresh rate.

The company plans to show the full range at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Samsung Australia has confirmed that several models will form part of its local 2026 Odyssey portfolio, although pricing and launch dates remain unannounced.

"With this year's Odyssey lineup, we're introducing display experiences that simply weren't possible even a year ago," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. "From the industry's first 6K glasses-free 3D monitor to breakthrough 1,040Hz speed, we designed these monitors to meet the ambitions of today's gamers and deliver a level of immersion that fundamentally changes how content looks and functions on screen."

6K 3D flagship

The Odyssey 3D G90XH introduces 6K resolution and 3D viewing without glasses on a 32-inch IPS panel. The native resolution is 6,144 x 3,456. The monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate in its standard mode.

Samsung includes a feature it calls Dual Mode on the Odyssey 3D. This mode reduces the resolution to 3K and increases the refresh rate to 330Hz. The company lists a 1ms grey-to-grey response time.

The display uses real-time eye tracking. The system adjusts perceived depth and perspective as the viewer's position changes. Samsung positions this as a method for maintaining a sense of layered three-dimensionality without requiring a headset or 3D glasses.

The Odyssey 3D supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 inputs. It also offers a 2D-to-3D conversion function. Samsung says it is working with game studios to implement optimised 3D effects in selected titles.

The firm highlights games such as The First Berserker: Khazan, Lies of P: Overture, and Stellar Blade as early examples. These titles will present added depth cues in terrain, distance and object separation beyond conventional 2D gameplay.

Samsung Australia has not confirmed local pricing or availability for the Odyssey 3D.

Ultra-fast Odyssey G6

The Odyssey G6 G60H focuses on refresh rate rather than resolution. It features a 27-inch IPS panel with native QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a maximum native refresh rate of 600Hz.

Dual Mode is also present on the G6. In this mode the monitor switches to HD resolution and reaches a claimed peak refresh rate of 1,040Hz. Samsung positions this configuration for fast-paced competitive games where motion clarity and input responsiveness are priorities.

The G6 supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDR10+ Gaming. The aim is to reduce tearing and stuttering and maintain higher colour and contrast performance. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1.

Samsung Australia states that the Odyssey G6 will form part of its 2026 Odyssey line-up. The company has not yet detailed launch timing.

Expanding Odyssey G8 range

Samsung is also broadening its Odyssey G8 series with three models that trade off resolution, refresh rate and panel type. The new products span 6K, 5K and OLED 4K configurations.

The 32-inch Odyssey G8 G80HS is Samsung's first 6K gaming monitor. It uses an IPS panel with a native resolution of 6,144 x 3,456 and a 165Hz refresh rate. Dual Mode on this model lowers the resolution to 3K and raises the refresh rate to 330Hz.

The 27-inch Odyssey G8 G80HF offers a 5K resolution of 5,120 x 2,880 on an IPS panel. It runs at up to 180Hz in native mode. Dual Mode shifts the monitor to QHD resolution and increases the refresh rate to 360Hz.

The Odyssey OLED G8 G80SH differs from the other G8 models through its panel technology. It uses a 32-inch QD-OLED panel at 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. The refresh rate is 240Hz and does not change in Dual Mode.

The OLED G8 supports HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 with UHBR20, and USB-C with up to 98W power delivery. It carries Glare Free treatment on the panel surface, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, and HDR10+ Gaming support.

All three Odyssey G8 models support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Samsung presents this as a way of delivering more stable, tear-free gaming performance across the range.

Samsung Australia says the Odyssey G8 series will feature in its 2026 Odyssey line-up. The company has not provided specific availability details.

Competitive positioning

The latest Odyssey range continues a pattern of higher resolutions, faster refresh rates and wider HDR support in premium gaming monitors. Samsung pitches the 6K and 5K models at users who need both desktop workspace and high-detail visuals for modern games.

Samsung will show the full 2026 Odyssey line-up, including the Odyssey 3D, Odyssey G6 and the three Odyssey G8 models, on the show floor at CES 2026.