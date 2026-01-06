Sandisk retires WD_BLACK and WD Blue for Optimus SSDs ranges

Sandisk has consolidated its consumer solid-state drive brands under a single new name, SANDISK Optimus, in a move that retires the long-running WD_BLACK and WD Blue labels from its internal NVMe SSD range.

The company announced the change at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The SANDISK Optimus name will now cover its internal SSD portfolio for gamers, content creators and professional users.

The range will launch with three product lines. These are SANDISK Optimus, SANDISK Optimus GX and SANDISK Optimus GX PRO. Each line targets a different performance tier and user profile.

Brand consolidation

The rebrand brings Western Digital's WD_BLACK gaming SSDs and WD Blue NVMe drives under the Sandisk banner. WD Blue products, including the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD, will sit in the SANDISK Optimus range. WD_BLACK drives, including the WD_BLACK SN7100 and WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSDs, will move into the SANDISK Optimus GX and SANDISK Optimus GX PRO lines.

Sandisk said the redesign includes new packaging and product aesthetics. The design draws on the company's legacy in flash memory and its existing visual identity.

Heidi Arkinstall, VP Global Consumer Brand and Digital Marketing at Sandisk, said the new structure aims to simplify purchasing decisions.

"The SANDISK Optimus brand redefines what performance means for consumer needs," said Heidi Arkinstall, VP Global Consumer Brand and Digital Marketing at Sandisk. "Our products span multiple segments, and with this change we are making it easier for consumers to find the right solution for their needs."

Three-tier line-up

The base SANDISK Optimus line replaces WD Blue as the mainstream NVMe offering. Sandisk positions it for content creators who want faster and smoother computing than a hard drive or entry-level SSD. The company describes it as offering a balance between speed and price.

The SANDISK Optimus GX range targets gaming systems. Sandisk said it is designed for players who want quick load times, more storage capacity and lower power use than previous drives in this segment.

At the top of the line-up, SANDISK Optimus GX PRO takes over from the higher-end WD_BLACK products. Sandisk is aiming this flagship line at developers, professional users and gamers building AI-enabled PCs, workstations and high-end desktops. The company said the GX PRO line combines newer storage technologies with higher-capacity options.

Focus on existing users

Sandisk said the Optimus range builds on its earlier internal SSDs rather than replacing them outright. It stated that the new branding maintains its emphasis on product quality and reliability.

Anil Moolchandani, VP Product Management Client at Sandisk, said existing customers remain a core focus.

"Millions of people around the world know and trust our internal drives, and the new SANDISK Optimus branding perfectly matches the strength of our portfolio," said Anil Moolchandani, VP Product Management Client at Sandisk. "The family of internal SSD products is engineered to meet the demands of developer workflows and gaming environments for professionals, gamers, and other prosumers alike."

Rollout timetable

The company will phase in the SANDISK Optimus identity over the coming months. Products with the new branding are expected to appear at selected retailers worldwide in the first half of 2026. Customers will see the branding on new drives and on refreshed versions of existing models.

Sandisk plans further additions to the SANDISK Optimus portfolio as it addresses more use cases in gaming, content creation and professional computing.