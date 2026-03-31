Silent Hill f crossover lands in Fatal Frame II remake

Koei Tecmo Europe, Team Ninja and Konami have released free Silent Hill f downloadable content for Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake. The update is available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam.

The add-on introduces items from Konami's Silent Hill f into the horror remake, and a new Steam bundle offers both games at a 10% discount.

The crossover content includes Shimizu Hinako's Navy Sailor School Uniform and Fox Mask from Silent Hill f. In Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake, protagonist Mio can wear the school uniform, while both Mio and Mayu can equip the Fox Mask accessory.

According to the companies, Konami's Silent Hill series has sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. The collaboration connects one of Japanese horror gaming's longest-running franchises with Koei Tecmo's Fatal Frame series, also known as Project Zero in some markets.

Bundle offer

The Steam bundle pairs Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake with Silent Hill f at a 10% discount. Players who already own one of the games can still receive the discount on the other title in the bundle.

The offer gives publishers another way to market established horror brands through crossover content and digital retail promotions. Bundling has become a common sales tactic for publishers looking to increase visibility and cross-sell titles to existing players.

Series remake

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is a remake of the second game in the series, first released in 2003 for PlayStation 2. The original is widely regarded as one of the franchise's best-known entries.

The remake follows twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura as they enter Minakami Village. After Mio becomes separated from Mayu, she searches for her sister using the Camera Obscura. The device remains central to combat and exploration, allowing players to photograph hostile spirits and use functions including focus, zoom, filters and special shots.

The remake also updates the original presentation with enhanced graphics, refined textures, improved lighting and shadow effects, and revised sound design with spatial audio. It includes Japanese and English voice work, alongside text options in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Japanese.

Digital editions

A Digital Deluxe Edition is also available, including the base game, a digital soundtrack, a digital art book, and a bonus set with extra items and costumes for Mio and Mayu. Players who already own the standard version can buy a separate Digital Deluxe Upgrade.

The release highlights the continued commercial value of established horror properties as publishers revisit catalogue titles with remakes, crossover promotions and digital add-ons. Japanese horror remains a durable niche within the wider games market, with companies drawing on recognisable characters, settings and visual motifs to sustain interest across multiple franchises.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam.