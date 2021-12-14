Story image
Microsoft
Cloud
Hybrid
Customer service
Artificial Intelligence / AI
APAC
Azure
Soul Machines

Soul Machines and Microsoft partner to enhance AI solutions

By Mitchell Hageman, Today

AI humanisation company Soul Machines has signed a five-year agreement with Microsoft, utilising Azure technology and further creating growth opportunities in the service AI field.

With the rise in automation and hybrid solutions becoming more prevalent throughout the pandemic, Soul Machines partnership with Microsoft signals a move towards more varied opportunities to create personalised AI experiences.

The company will work with Microsoft to implement new solutions and products while using Azure technology to help meet its business needs.

They aim to implement a digital workforce that focuses on customer experience, engagement, and solutions for a variety of industries, including the retail, healthcare and service sectors.

Using the expertise of AI researchers, neuroscientists, psychologists, they have created a patented digital brain that makes emotionally responsive digital people with personality and character that allow machines to talk to us face-to-face.

Partnership with Microsoft will lead to a range of new opportunities across all levels of the business, says Soul Machines co-founder and chief business officer Greg Cross.

“In Microsoft, we saw an organisation who shared our principles with regards to responsible AI, a leader in cognitive services, machine learning, and in relationship-building. This isn’t just an agreement to use Microsoft services – it will be a partnership in every sense of the word,” he says.

“Soul Machines has already established a reputation for its lifelike CGI characters and autonomous animation platform which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and neuroscientific principles to reflect human behaviors and emotions in conversation with real people. This [partnership] represents the next phase in Soul Machines’ evolution as a company, which will help us take our AI and innovation to the world at a whole new level.”

Microsoft’s global general manager strategy and commercialisation, Azure and AI Platform, Ali Dalloul, says that the partnership illustrates the power of AI in pushing the boundaries of technology and democratising access.

“For us, this is about innovating with AI to support humanity,” he says.

“As the world increasingly uses digital technologies like AI to address major global challenges or provide better services and more equitable access, collaboration on what this future looks like is essential.”

Dalloul believes that the partnership will be well-matched, and the opportunity for growth and enhancement will help provide better, more personable AI solutions for the future.

We are delighted Soul Machine chose Azure AI for their products and services. Partnering with Soul Machines is a tremendously important opportunity to learn from each other and co-innovate new solutions that make life easier and better for people around the world, as we share a common vision.”

Based in Auckland, Soul Machines has over 200 employees with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, London, Tokyo, and Melbourne.

Related stories
Cybersecurity 2022: Mobile malware, passwordless authentication fails, and hackers in space>>
Adobe, Microsoft reinvent future of work with expansion of strategic partnership>>
Red Hat and Microsoft collaborate with an automation solution>>
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption>>
New Microsoft Defender vulnerability should concern every enterprise - expert>>
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
DDoS
Record number of cyberattacks over Black Friday weekend
There were a record number of cyberattacks over Black Friday weekend, with companies facing a flood of DDoS attacks, according to new research from IT security provider, Link11.>>
Story image
App tourism
App tourism is on the rise according to new report
Data and analytics company App Annie has partnered with marketing measurement platform AppsFlyer to produce a report titled: 'State of App Marketing in Australia and New Zealand'.>>
Story image
Online shopping
Back in style: Virtual try-on tech making waves on social media
Virtual try-on tech has become the latest trend to hit the global online shopping market, with one platform reporting almost half a million outfits tried on in one week.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow
Scammers too band together in clans to automate and streamline fraudulent operations.>>
Story image
Twelve South
Hands-on review: Twelve South StayGo Mini USB Hub
I don't believe that right on the cusp of Christmas, Twelve South swung into my ken. This mini USB hub has become part of my solution to a problem faced by many.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kaspersky develops cybersecurity policy for bionic devices
"Human augmentation is a burgeoning area of technology which in fact remains underexplored.">>
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL LivePro+ TWS
I have become more of a fan of earbuds since discovering my ears no longer have to ache, and they don’t have to continually fall out. JBL will be pleased to hear that no amount of head gyrating has managed to dislodge either bud.>>
Story image
Trade
Digital trade pivotal in unlocking economic benefits for NZ, report finds
“If we can increase understanding through outreach programmes to MSMEs and SMEs and demonstrate the value of digital trade, we will begin to realise that the cost reductions are truly significant.”>>
Story image
Malware
Flubot malware, botnets, phishing round out top security issues plaguing Kiwis in Q3
Malware and scams continue to plague thousands of New Zealanders, laying $3.3 million to waste in just three months.>>
Story image
Shopping
New Mastercard research focuses on safer shopping and spending habits
According to new research initiated by Mastercard, with the country slowly starting to open up, NZ consumers are starting to spend less money at home on items and more on experiences.>>
Story image
Ericsson
New Ericsson mobility report highlights mobile data traffic increase and significant 5G uptake
The recent Ericsson mobility report has signalled a significant growth in mobile data traffic over the last 10 years, with an increase over 300-fold.>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Retail giants abandon paper receipts this Christmas
Slyp says partnerships with several leading fashion retailers will see the retailers switch off paper receipt printing for in-store purchases across a combined 42 stores.>>
Story image
Cybercrime
An exclusive look at the NZ NCSC cyber crime report
Documenting the activities of New Zealand government agencies for the tax-paying public ensures one consumes a range of essential, if largely indigestible, reading matter. >>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard
Asus aims to make upgrading to an Intel 12th generation Alder Lake CPU a little easier on your pocket with the TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard.>>
Story image
Surveillance
Review prompts police to halt plans to use facial recognition technology
Police are pressing pause for now on using facial recognition technology to identify people off live camera feeds, but will still use it on stored footage.>>
Story image
InternetNZ
Better consultation needed for new Online Safety Code>>
Story image
Ecovacs
Hands-on review: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro>>
Story image
Microsoft
Adobe, Microsoft reinvent future of work with expansion of strategic partnership>>
Story image
Chorus
Chorus fibre upgrade complete with faster broadband>>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers new variants of Tor2Mine cryptominer>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Satechi Trio Wireless Charger & Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard>>
Story image
Smartphone
Smartphone shipments to grow despite supply chain constraints>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
To disclose or not to disclose?: The significance of data breach disclosure in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Ransomware
Sophos discovers new Python ransomware called Memento>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices>>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe welcomes public feedback on draft of Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms>>
Story image
Government
Govt to ease border restrictions for 600 skilled tech workers>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot rebirths Emotet: 140,000 victims in 149 countries>>
Story image
Cybercrime
New book reveals massive flaws in Australian cybersecurity management>>
Story image
Fibre
Fibre the most environmentally friendly broadband option according to new research>>
Story image
Glitch
'Such a mess' - IT teams work overnight to fix immigration glitch>>
Story image
Ransomware
More than half of Kiwi businesses fell victim to cyber-attacks this year>>
Story image
Gaming
Kiwi mobile users see nearly five times faster speeds on 5G than on Wifi>>
More stories