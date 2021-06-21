Yesterday
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network

By Shannon Williams

Spark has switched on the first 5G network in parts of Hamilton. 

Coverage extends across Hamilton Central, as well as parts of Claudelands, Chartwell and Fairfield, with further coverage being added before the end of the month, the telecommunications provider says.

Hamilton will be the ninth location in New Zealand to have access to Spark 5G on both wireless broadband and mobile, alongside Christchurch, Auckland, Dunedin, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Te Awamutu, Clyde and Alexandra as well as four South Island towns that have access to Spark's 5G wireless broadband services. 

"We are making great progress on our 5G roll out which is enabling faster home wireless broadband and mobile speeds, and building the foundation for the emergence of new technology and experiences that require 5Gs speed, low latency and mass connectivity," says Spark Technology Lead, Renee Mateparae. 

Local Hamilton innovators, AR3 Limited were selected as finalists in Sparks inaugural 5G Starter Fund for their product, OneBin, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically separate all categories of recyclables from waste when someone disposes of it into a rubbish bin. 

With 5G, AR3 will no longer need to have the AI equipment embedded into each OneBin and instead have it managed through edge compute, which brings data storage closer to the location where it is needed. This would make their smart waste bins less prone to theft and could be deployed to consumers at a more cost effective rate. 

 5G will also significantly enhance their smart waste bin by improving the speed of sorting the waste into landfill or recyclables. 

"Those who want to experience 5G speeds at home can sign up for Spark's 5G Wireless Broadband Plan. New Wireless Broadband customers who sign up before 30 June 2021 will receive a $20 credit per month for the life of their plan," says Mateparae.

"For those who want to experience 5G mobile speeds, Spark has a range of 5G ready mobiles in store or online and currently, customers can access the new network on any Spark plan free of charge," she adds.

"Customers who purchase a 5G-ready device on any Spark Pay Monthly mobile plan from Sparks Centre Place or Chartwell stores will go in the draw to win one of 28 JBL Link View Smart Speakers worth $399 until 28 June 2021 or while stocks last."

Customers can check out Spark's new 5G coverage in Hamilton on the Spark website.

Commerce Commission
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus
The estimated price-quality path for Chorus announced for consultation would cap Chorus revenues for three years from 1 January 2022 at $689 million in 2022, rising to $786 million in 2024.>>
Review
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD
Kingston has released its very affordable NV1 NVMe solid-state drive, but just how does it stack up?>>
The Elder Scrolls
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC)
Blackwood continues to raise the bar for The Elder Scrolls Online with a great new story and quests, as well as a fantastic location to explore.>>
Smartphone
New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer
In a first for Kiwi consumers, the new phone comes with a three-year warranty in addition to a three-day battery life.>>
5G
Mobile vendors scramble as handset market transitions to 5G
The race is on for OEMs to find a level of differentiation in their flagship portfolios to help boost margins and improve market share.>>
Ransomware
Trickbot takes over from Dridex as most prevalent malware
Established Dridex trojan has dropped off altogether after being one of the most popular malwares in recent months amidst a global surge in ransomware. >>
Ransomware
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0
"2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing.">>
Scams
Scams number one online crime
“Today scam is more than just solitary fraudulent web pages, it’s an entire industry with advanced technologies under the hood.">>
Apple
EXCLUSIVE: The right to repair & why NZ must rethink the e-waste problem
What if there was a way to extend the lifespan of products before they end up in landfill? Device repairability seems like a logical step.>>
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS launches Amazon Location Service
“Our customers are excited to use location data to take advantage of the explosion of connected devices available today.">>
Remote Working
Remote working success will depend on how business embraces flexibility
Much of the success of a remote working culture will depend on how companies embrace flexibility to transition into a new operating environment and not revert to how things were pre-2020.>>
Review
Interview: Thomas Dexmier- HTC Vive Country Manager A/NZ
With the recent announcement of the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus VR headset, Techday’s Darren Price chatted with HTC country manager for A/NZ Thomas Dexmier.>>
Training
Study IT at Whitecliffe - no fees!
With strong IT skills, you can invent, create, and imagine the new world of technology. Whitecliffe’s Level 4-6 courses are supported by the Government TTAF initiative so you’ll pay no fees.>>
Ransomware
Phishing remains number one threat to cyber safety, while stalkerware, gaming attacks are on the rise
The top scams related to the pandemic, including vaccine-oriented, financial relief, and tech support scams.>>
Ransomware
Black market dedicated solely to data leaks emerges - report
Ransomware attacks are gaining momentum globally across industries, and businesses are being warned against a black market dedicated solely to data leaks.>>
