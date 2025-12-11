Spotify tests AI-style prompted playlists in New Zealand

Spotify has launched a new feature that lets users generate playlists by typing written prompts, with New Zealand the first market to gain access.

The feature, called Prompted Playlist, marks a shift in how the audio streaming platform handles personalisation. It allows listeners to use natural language to influence the recommendation system.

Spotify will roll out Prompted Playlist as a beta for Premium subscribers in New Zealand. The company said other markets will follow after it has gathered feedback from early users.

The launch is part of a wider push by Spotify to give users more direct control over what they hear. The company has built its growth on algorithmic suggestions such as Discover Weekly and Release Radar.

Those features predict what a user might like based on behaviour. Prompted Playlist introduces an explicit layer of user instruction.

Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s Co-President, CPO, and CTO, set out the company’s ambitions for the new tool. “From the start, we've tried to make listening feel personal,” said Söderström.

He linked the new feature to earlier products that adapt to listening patterns. “You've seen that in Discover Weekly and Release Radar, which quietly predict what you might love,” said Söderström.

Spotify said Prompted Playlist will draw on a user’s full listening history. The system will also apply what the company describes as its broader “world knowledge” about music and culture.

Users will be able to describe the type of playlist they want in plain English. They can set conditions such as genre, tempo, use case, time period, or links to cultural trends.

Examples given by Spotify include prompts such as “music from my top artists from the last five years” or “high-energy pop and hip-hop for a 30-minute 5K run that keeps a steady pace before easing into relaxing songs for a cool-down”. Users can then refine the lists using further instructions.

Prompted Playlist will also let users specify extra filters. They can ask the system to include “deep cuts I haven't heard yet”, or tracks from recent films and television shows that align with their taste.

Spotify said listeners will be able to adjust or rewrite their prompts at any time. They can also opt to start again with a new idea.

Each playlist will include short explanations for individual songs. These will describe why a track matches the prompt and the listener’s habits.

Spotify said these descriptions are intended to make the playlists feel more transparent. They indicate how the recommendation system has reached a result.

Listeners will be able to set playlists to refresh on a daily or weekly basis. This feature will keep the collections updated as listening behaviour changes.

The company will also offer starter prompts through an “Ideas” option. These will include concepts such as “songs from artists who are headlining major tours right now”.

Spotify’s editorial staff and cultural specialists have prepared a range of preset prompts. The company said these prompts will appear on the app’s Home screen as personalised playlists.

The product uses English language prompts in its initial version. It will evolve as Spotify gathers usage data and scales the feature to more listeners.

Spotify framed the move as a response to its users’ existing behaviour. Listeners have created nearly 9 billion playlists on the platform.

The company said this level of activity shows the continued importance of human selection. “Spotify listeners have created nearly 9 billion playlists, which is proof that human curation is still the heartbeat of the platform,” said Söderström.

He contrasted that behaviour with the technical expertise required to write recommendation code. “But until now, unless you were a developer at Spotify and could write your own playlist algorithm, your best ideas might have stayed in your head,” said Söderström.

Spotify said Prompted Playlist removes some of that barrier. It lets users turn their ideas into listening experiences through text alone.

The company also flagged the feature as a discovery tool for artists. It said more nuanced prompts could match artists with audiences whose interests align with their music.

Söderström said the launch is part of a broader change in the company’s approach. “This new feature is part of a broader shift in how we think about personalization and what we think consumers will expect from their services in the future,” said Söderström.

The company plans further developments that build on this form of interaction. “This is just the beginning of a new phase where listeners take the lead and make even more of every minute,” said Söderström.

He also signalled a packed roadmap. “2026 is going to be epic for fans and artists alike. We can't wait to share what's coming next. Stay tuned,” said Söderström.