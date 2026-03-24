Starfield lands on PS5 with new expansion & update

Bethesda Game Studios will release Starfield on PlayStation 5 on April 8, alongside two new content releases.

That same day, all platforms will receive the paid Terran Armada story expansion and the Free Lanes update. The base game and several add-on options will also be reduced in price.

Starfield launched in 2023 and, until now, has not been available on Sony's current console. The PlayStation 5 release expands the audience for one of Bethesda's biggest recent titles as Microsoft continues bringing some formerly exclusive games to rival hardware.

On PlayStation 5, the game will support console-specific features including the lightbar, adaptive triggers and touchpad. On PlayStation 5 Pro, players will be able to choose between a Pro Performance Mode with a higher frame rate target and a Pro Visual Mode.

Content update

Terran Armada adds a new questline set across the Settled Systems. The expansion includes new characters, locations, enemies, quests, systems and rewards, as players confront the Terran Armada's robotic forces.

Free Lanes, which will be free for all players, introduces gameplay changes focused on movement and exploration. Its biggest addition is interplanetary travel within systems, letting players move from planet to planet in cruise mode and encounter activities in transit.

The update also adds new locations, encounters, points of interest and dungeons, along with a new resource called X-Tech for upgrading weapons and ship modules. Other additions include enemy modifiers; a new land vehicle called Moon Jumper; outpost changes including cross-outpost storage; a Milliewhale pet; new crew members Muria and a mini-bot; and an option to carry a limited number of items through the Unity into a New Game Plus run.

Bethesda described the April 8 release as the biggest update to Starfield since launch. Previous post-launch additions have included new systems, quality-of-life changes, community Creations and the Shattered Space story expansion.

Pricing shift

The game's pricing is also changing. The Standard Edition will cost AUD $79.95 and USD $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at AUD $109.95 and USD $69.99.

The Upgrade option will cost AUD $39.95 and USD $24.99. Shattered Space will be priced at AUD $31.95 and USD $19.99, and Terran Armada at AUD $15.95 and USD $9.99.

Existing Premium Edition owners on Xbox and Steam will receive Terran Armada at no extra cost. The Free Lanes update will be free for all current players.

Tracker missions

The announcement also expands the Trackers Alliance activity line, introduced in 2024 to deepen the game's bounty hunter roleplay options. Five new Trackers Alliance adventures are available now, adding new targets, contracts and rewards.

Players who bought the original Trackers Alliance content will receive these additions free, while new players can buy the full set for 700 Creations Credits.

"The additions coming on April 8 represent the biggest update to the game since launch, marking the most complete version of Starfield for new players to jump in and veteran players to discover what's new across the Settled Systems," Bethesda Game Studios said.