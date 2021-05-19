FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

UPDATED: IT systems down at Waikato Hospital & DHB, 'cybersecurity incident' confirmed

19 May 2021
Sara Barker
Share:

On Tuesday morning Waikato Hospital began turning outpatients away from scheduled appointments after a major outage affecting its IT and phone systems.

One of Techday's editorial team members was caught in the middle of the chaos at Waikato Hospital around 9am as hospital staff had emergency meetings and resorted to the manual processing of patient documentation, including appointment details, patient history, and other important files. 

X-ray machines were operational for a short while before they were turned off because there was no effective way to save x-ray details to files and hospital records.

Patients were left confused and waiting in reception areas, however, hospital staff were proactive and communicated the issue to those affected.

There were rumours of possible malicious intent against the hospital, with mention of a ransomware attack, which was confirmed later in the day (see the update timeline below).

Last weekend Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) was hit by a variant of the Conti ransomware, which resulted in a major shutdown of IT systems and demanded a ransom of $20 million. An attack on Ireland's Department of Health soon followed. 

We will update this story with more details as they emerge.

Updated - 10:22am, 19 May

A statement from the DHB says the IT team worked throughout the night to bring systems back online and is making 'good progress', however all DHB hospitals continue to be affected.

"We are currently working with other government departments to investigate the cause, but are working on the theory that the initial incursion was via an email attachment. A forensic investigation is ongoing."

The DHB has business continuity plans in place, however many elective surgeries and outpatient clinics have been postponed or reduced.

"Of 102 elective surgeries planned for inpatients at Waikato Hospital today, 73 are still going ahead. As a result of yesterday’s disruptions, six elective surgeries were cancelled, while 95 went ahead."

"Anyone with queries about the urgency of their outpatient appointment should contact their GP."

Emergency departments remain open for emergencies only. For non-urgent medical issues, people should contact their GP, urgent care centre, or Healthline.

"We would also like to thank all of our healthcare partners, including Māori and Pacific providers, GPs, St John, our other DHBs who are providing support to our patients during this time."

Updated - 8:26am, 19 May: A video posted yesterday by Waikato DHB chief Kevin Snee says that hospital emergency wards are only seeing urgent cases.

The DHB has also provided support numbers for those who need mental health support. Freephone or text 1737 any time of the day or night to speak to a registered mental health professional. Contact your usual health worker or GP for assistance. Or in a crisis, please phone 0800 50 50 50.

Updated - 12:59pm, 18 May: Waikato DHB has confirmed it has experienced a 'cybersecurity incident'. The Board posted this statement on its Facebook page:

"We have engaged external assistance to address a cybersecurity incident affecting our Information Services environment.

We are at the early stages of identifying what has happened, and are unable to provide further detail at this stage while we investigate the incident. The appropriate government authorities have been advised of the situation.

We are uncertain how long it will take to resolve this situation, but we are working hard to get our services back online.

The care of our patients remains our top priority, and we are managing our services to ensure they are kept safe and receive the appropriate care."

Updated - 11:12am, 18 May: The issue is affecting all hospitals under the Waikato District Health Board, including Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kuiti, and Taumarunui.

The DHB has posted the following statement:

"Waikato DHB is currently experiencing a full outage of its Information Services.

A Coordinated Incident Management System has been established to resolve the situation as soon as possible. We are currently investigating the cause of this outage.

We want to assure the public that all inpatients are continuing to receive quality care from our staff.

Unfortunately this has meant some outpatient clinics may be cancelled as a result of this outage. Those affected will be contacted to rebook their appointments.

Please keep Waikato Hospital’s Emergency Department for emergencies only. This is to ensure we can continue to provide critical services to our patients.

If you need immediate or urgent help, please continue to call 111. If it is not an emergency, please phone Healthline on 0800 611 116, visit your GP or local urgent care centre.

Our landline phone services are also currently down, including the main Waikato DHB number. For those trying to contact their loved ones in hospital, please consider using personal mobiles where possible."

Updated - 10:40am, 18 May: Stuff has run a story stating that members of the public are unable to get through to the hospital's phone lines.

Original article posted - 10:35am, 18 May.

Related stories:
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Hackers hit Apple with ransomware, MacBook design files exposed
Dig deeper:
Waikato District Health Board Outage Cybersecurity
Story image
Dynabook expands education laptop range with 11.6" Dynabook E-10S
The 1.15 kilogram laptop is 19.9 mm thin, designed to be lightweight and compact.More
Story image
Plan for Christchurch Call to target social media algorithms welcomed
A tech specialist says targeting social media algorithms is an important step to reduce extremist online content. More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Major shift in smartphone market - Huawei drops out, Samsung regains top spot
A major shift is occurring amongst the top smartphone vendors as the market continues its recovery.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i
For the past few weeks, I’ve been going about my life with a grin on my face, thanks to these devices.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Go 3 - the ultra-compact portable with punch
Those of us who equate big sound with big speakers will be pleasantly surprised by the Go 3.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Story image
Vodafone guilty of nine breaches of Fair Trading Act
In a ruling from the Auckland District Court last week, Vodafone NZ was guilty of being 'liable to mislead' consumers about the nature of its FibreX service.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great, sleek way to motivate children to exercise and to be healthy. It's well worth the investment.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
For a mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X3 definitely doesn’t skimp on cameras.More
Story image
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
Story image
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Story image
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom review into dispute resolution scheme
"We hope this review process results in a strengthened TDR scheme that is able to help even more New Zealanders if they encounter issues with their telecommunications services."More
Story image
Android announces expansion to its earthquake alert system
Android has announced a new expansion to its Android Earthquake Alerts System that uses both the detection and alerts capabilities, bringing these alerts to Android users in countries that don’t have early warning alert systems. More
Story image
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Story image
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
The fact that Returnal is rogue-like might sound awesome to some, but some other casual gamers might be intimidated. More
Story image
Corporate scandals, misinformation disestablish public trust
Brand loyalty is up for grabs as a slew of corporate and governmental scandals and an influx of misinformation have destabilised public trust in many traditional institutions.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials, the A60 and B22 lightbulbs
Nanoleaf has done a great job making smart lighting accessible to everyday users. More
Story image
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Story image
Game Review: Outriders (PC)
Square Enix and People Can Fly step into the looter-shooter arena with their sci-fi game, Outriders.More
Story image
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Story image
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Story image
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
We report back on a video preview for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. More
Story image
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'
Te Ipu o te Mahara, which means ‘A Receptacle of Consciousness’, is an institute that will explore real-time analytics in big data and machine learning.More
Story image
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
The vulnerability, called TsuNAME, was noticed in February 2020 in the .nz registry.More
Story image
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform
Researchers want to understand what encourages and prevents Māori from using an online platform to support mental health and wellbeing.More
Story image
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K
Intel’s 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S are now in the wild.More
Story image
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Story image
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Data breaches and cyberattacks are no longer just an online issue.More
Story image
Encrypted chat apps doubling as illegal marketplaces
Encrypted chat apps are doubling as illegal marketplaces as criminals utilise them to sell illegal goods without fear of content moderation.More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice all the features present in a top-tier phone, the Samsung A52 is a good investment.More
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Game review: MotoGP 21 (PC)
Veteran motorcycling game developer, Milestone, presents this year’s iteration of its official MotoGP game, MotoGP 21.More
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider
UoA will leverage AWS cloud to drive its digital transformation and enhance student engagement during online learning, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More
Hackers hit Apple with ransomware, MacBook design files exposed
Hackers are attempting to extort Apple in exchange for not leaking stolen files.More
Android stalkerware on the rise
"Searching for these tools online is not difficult at all; you do not have to browse underground websites."More
How machine learning is powering the cognitive search for COVID answers
“I just wanted to find a source of information I could trust," says Jennifer Marsman.More
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
LEGO announces second series of VIDIYO stages, BeatBoxes & Bandmates
LEGO is once again on point with its amazing design aesthetic because the series is full of cute characters and setpieces.More
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe solid state drive
Aimed for use in laptops and small form factor PCs, these tiny but fast drives single-sided M.2 SSDs promise to be a great upgrade or new build storage solution. More
See all stories