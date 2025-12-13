Adobe adds dedicated YouTube Shorts tools to Premiere

Adobe has launched a dedicated YouTube Shorts creation space inside its Premiere mobile app, deepening its collaboration with YouTube around short-form video.

The new feature sits as a separate space in Premiere mobile. It focuses on creation and editing of vertical, short-form clips for direct upload to YouTube Shorts.

YouTube Shorts has become a major distribution channel for user-generated video. It records more than 200 billion views each day, according to YouTube.

Adobe said the new space gives creators faster tools for editing and publishing Shorts from a phone. The tools sit on top of the existing Premiere mobile editing environment.

Dedicated Shorts space

The YouTube Shorts section in Premiere mobile offers a curated environment. It is built around templates and effects that align with YouTube's short-form format.

Users can browse a Shorts Templates Gallery inside the app. Each template includes pre-set text, effects and transitions.

Creators can drop in their own media into these templates. They can then upload the finished clip straight to YouTube Shorts from within the app.

Adobe said the templates gallery will refresh on an ongoing basis. The company expects new designs and layouts to appear over time as trends shift.

The Shorts space also allows users to customise templates in detail. Editors can cut and trim clips, layer video and audio tracks, and adjust colour and brightness.

They can also add text overlays and captions. These elements sit inside the same multi-track editing experience that Premiere mobile already offers.

Exclusive tools and effects

Adobe is tying a set of exclusive assets to the Shorts space. These include effects, transitions and title presets that only appear in the YouTube Shorts section of the app.

Users can explore and tweak ready-to-use templates that feature these effects. The aim is consistent visual styles for short-form content.

Creators can also build their own templates inside Premiere mobile. They can save these alongside Adobe's own templates within the app.

Once a creator uploads a Short to their YouTube channel, they can turn that video into a reusable template with one tap. Other creators can then base their own Shorts on that structure.

This template reuse feature links creation in Premiere mobile with trend formation on YouTube. It anchors visual formats inside both platforms.

Link with YouTube

The partnership ties Adobe's editing software with YouTube's distribution scale. It targets both new and established YouTube creators.

Adobe framed the move as part of a broader trend around short-form video. It highlighted demand from creators for faster and simpler editing workflows on mobile.

The new space in Premiere mobile addresses that demand within one app. It removes the need for separate tools for editing and uploading.

The company said the Shorts-focused experience suits creators at different stages. It covers first-time users who rely on templates as well as channels with existing audiences.

The new feature sits alongside Premiere mobile's standard project tools. Users can still create non-Shorts content in the same app environment.

AI and multi-track editing

Premiere mobile includes an unlimited multi-track timeline. This supports multiple layers of video and audio inside a single project.

The app also includes voice and sound features. Enhance Speech improves clarity of recorded dialogue and voiceover tracks.

Users can generate sound elements using their own voice through Generative Sound Effects. This feature uses AI to create audio assets that match the user's vocal input.

Firefly-powered AI tools sit inside Premiere mobile. These generate visual assets that users can insert into their Shorts or other projects.

All these functions operate within the same mobile interface. The new Shorts creation space layers format-specific presets and export options on top.

Short-form focus

Adobe is positioning Premiere mobile as a base for creators focused on day-in-the-life vlogs, travel clips and behind-the-scenes videos. These categories are common on YouTube Shorts.

The new Shorts space reflects the shift of professional and semi-professional editing tasks onto mobile devices. It reduces dependence on desktop software for quick-turnaround social clips.

Creators can download Premiere mobile from the App Store. They can then access the YouTube Shorts section once they open the app.

Adobe said it will watch how creators use templates and trends over time. It plans to update the Shorts templates gallery and tools in response to that behaviour.