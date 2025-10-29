Adobe brings conversational AI Assistant to Express for creators

Adobe has announced the introduction of a new AI Assistant (beta) in Adobe Express, providing users with conversational creation and editing capabilities intended to streamline the content creation process.

The AI Assistant in Adobe Express is designed to offer contextual and semantic understanding of design elements, allowing users at any skill level to create content beyond standard templates by simply describing their desired outcomes. The tool enables seamless transitions between conversational creation and manual editing using built-in tools such as sliders and colour selectors.

Users can apply edits to any layer of a design, including fonts, images, and backgrounds, while leaving other elements unchanged. The Express platform powering the AI Assistant supports integration with leading chatbot platforms, giving users greater flexibility in how and where they create content using Adobe Express.

The company has also introduced the Dev MCP Server for Adobe Express Add-ons, enabling third parties to build new features and integrations with conversational interfaces within the platform.

"The new AI Assistant in Adobe Express is built to transform how you create," said Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Adobe Express, Adobe. "It works with you, removing obstacles, speeding up processes and providing inspiration, so you create beyond-the-template content that represents your unique brand, business or vision. We are lowering the barriers to creativity, making creating amazing content even more accessible to everyone."

An Adobe survey involving over 16,000 creators worldwide found that 81% have used generative AI experiences, such as Adobe Express, to develop content that they would have been unable to create otherwise. More than 70% of respondents expressed enthusiasm for the potential of agentic AI to further their creativity.

Content creation with conversational AI

The AI Assistant in Express combines generative AI tools, conversational AI agents, and Adobe's creative tools. Users can turn templates into interactive canvases, generate images, alter backgrounds and text, and replace objects using simple conversational commands without needing detailed knowledge of tools or processes.

The AI Assistant allows iteration on any aspect of content, generating changes to individual elements or layers across an entire campaign, without requiring users to discard previously completed work. The Assistant can also handle ambiguous requests and provide new designs, tools, and contextual prompts. For example, if a user requests that a design be made "more tropical," the AI can update the theme with foliage, flowers, and vibrant colours while providing additional editing options, such as colour tuning. The Assistant may follow up with suggestions like changing the font to match the new theme.

Leveraging Adobe's creative intelligence

The AI Assistant utilises various first- and third-party AI models to perform a wide array of tasks, drawing on Adobe's creative tools and a large library of professional-quality assets. It is informed by knowledge and best practices gathered from professional creatives, enabling the AI Assistant to understand composition, colour harmonisation, font selection, and transformation of assets such as creating videos from images or updating themes across campaigns. Adobe states that embedding this creative intelligence helps deliver higher-quality content that stands out and drives engagement.

Availability and pricing

The AI Assistant beta is currently accessible to Adobe Express Premium customers on desktop. When generally available, it will be rolled out to all Express customers through the Firefly generative credit system, with additional credit packs available for those requiring greater usage.