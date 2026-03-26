Billy website to help New Zealand households compare power

The Electricity Authority has launched Billy, a free power comparison and switching website for households in New Zealand. The publicly owned service is designed to help people compare electricity plans and change provider if they choose.

Billy is owned and operated by the Authority, with no commissions and no preference for any electricity retailer. It uses data from 27,000 households to model electricity use and generate personalised plan comparisons.

Users can upload a recent power bill or answer a series of questions about their household use. The site then compares plans based on estimated electricity consumption and, for those who want to move, guides them through the switching process.

The launch comes as household electricity costs remain under pressure. The Authority says power bills rose by an average of about 10% in the first half of last year, or around $17 a month for the average home.

Sarah Gillies, chief executive of the Electricity Authority, said the service was designed to reduce uncertainty for consumers who may be unsure whether switching would save them money.

"Billy gives people a simple way to check their plan and make sure they're getting the best deal for them," Gillies said.

She linked the site to the regulator's broader efforts to increase competition and improve the information available to households, saying the aim was to make it easier for people to assess whether their current plan still suits their needs.

"As Billy says, 'there's power in checking'. We want people to be confident they're getting good value for their power by providing clarity and choice," she said.

Consumer barriers

Research commissioned by the Authority in 2024 found cost was the main reason households changed electricity company. Half of those surveyed who had switched said they did so to save money.

Among those who had not switched, the biggest barrier was uncertainty about whether any savings would be real, cited by 50% of respondents. Another 37% said the likely benefit did not seem worth the hassle, while 25% believed switching would be difficult.

The findings help explain the Authority's decision to create a service focused as much on comparison as switching. Billy may confirm for some households that their existing plan is already suitable.

"Electricity is a lifeline, not a luxury. It warms our homes, powers our lives and connects us to opportunity. But for too many people, it's a source of stress. Heading into winter, many households will face an increase to their power bill. It's more important than ever to check whether your plan is delivering good value for your household, and whether you could save money with a better deal," Gillies said.

The Authority says the service has no commercial stake in whether a household changes plan or provider. That sets it apart from comparison sites funded through referrals or commissions from participating firms.

"Electricity is one of the biggest regular costs for most New Zealanders," Gillies said.

"Power bills rose by an average of about 10% in the first half of last year - around $17 per month for the average home."

Policy focus

The launch also reflects broader political attention on household energy affordability. Energy Minister Simon Watts said reducing costs for consumers remained a government priority.

"Helping you save money is our priority. Billy is a simple tool that takes the guesswork out of power bills, making sure you're on the best plan so you can keep more in your pocket without the hassle," Watts said.

Gillies said trusted information was central to the site's role in the market, particularly for people who may not have reviewed their electricity plan for some time.

"The Authority has no commercial interest in whether someone switches. For many people, the outcome may simply be reassurance that their current plan is working well," she said.

"Billy will help people better understand their options and make informed choices."