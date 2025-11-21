Coppelia uses data-driven online strategy to grow music audience

Auckland-based alternative-rock band Coppelia has developed a distinctive digital strategy, applying their technical and creative skills to establish an online presence and build a growing audience in the crowded music sector.

Technical focus

The band consists of five members, four of whom are engineering graduates. Their disciplined, analytical approach to their social media strategy sets them apart. By testing and evaluating audience metrics, they optimise content output and adapt quickly to shifts in online attention.

With frontman Tom Phillips working remotely in Switzerland for much of 2025, touring and live performance have taken a backseat to online engagement. The band instead channels its energy into creating high-quality digital media, reflecting both their musical and visual identities.

Collaborative creation

Bassist Riefe Loveland, with his background in film, guides much of the technical and creative direction. Loveland manages editing work and converts abstract concepts into practical content.

The band also leverages its university networks. Friends including Jade Petry from the film industry and Hayley McKenzie from PR contribute expertise to strengthen Coppelia's approach to both production and promotional outreach.

Each media push, from single releases to gig promotions and merchandise drops, is treated as a discrete campaign with its own distinct creative execution. This ensures content remains fresh to audiences and closely aligned with the band's visual themes.

Media strategy

Coppelia makes a conscious decision to focus on quality, considering their media output as a representation of the band itself. They consider content not just as a promotional tool but as part of the art they produce.

"If we don't enjoy the content we're creating, the audience won't enjoy watching it. People can tell when something's real", said Jack Towers, Lead Guitarist, Coppelia.

The team analyses engagement with each post and uses these insights to refine future activity. Collaborative features on Instagram, such as reposting and using band members' personal accounts, help extend the reach of each piece of content and reinforce a sense of community among fans.

The group also pays close attention to upload timing and post frequency, using analytics to identify the best opportunities to reach followers. While they recognise that shorter content typically performs best on social platforms, the band purposely releases longer-form videos aimed at industry stakeholders such as festival organisers in addition to regular fans.

Physical outreach

Despite its digital focus, Coppelia maintains a connection to its audience through physical media. Drummer Aaron Sharpe produces screen-printed merchandise by hand, ensuring both quality and a personalised experience for fans.

Although these items do not provide immediate financial returns, the band sees value in building loyalty and creating deeper relationships with supporters through bespoke, tangible products.

External recognition

Coppelia's strategy has delivered measurable results, including the release of three singles, packed headline shows, and an invitation to appear at the Leigh-based Matakanarama music festival at the end of 2025. The group credits its success to consistency in output quality and a focus on understanding digital engagement data.

