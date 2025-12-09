Cricut debuts tattoo & magnet sheets at Harvey Norman

Cricut has launched printable temporary tattoo sheets and printable magnet sheets that will be sold only at Harvey Norman in New Zealand.

The products extend Cricut's range of materials for its smart cutting machines. They target home users who design and make items with a domestic inkjet printer and a Cricut device.

The launch comes ahead of the southern hemisphere summer holiday period. Retailers in New Zealand typically see strong demand for craft materials around Christmas and school breaks.

New tattoo sheets

The Cricut Printable Temporary Tattoo Sheets are designed for use with a home inkjet printer. Users first print a design onto the sheets.

A Cricut smart cutting machine then cuts the printed designs. The process creates full-colour temporary tattoos in customised shapes.

The sheets use a clear adhesive layer. This supports simple application on the skin.

The company says the product works for bold graphics, detailed illustrations and custom text. It positions the sheets for occasions such as themed parties, team events and classroom activities.

Cricut packs the tattoo product in sets of three A4 white sheets. The recommended retail price in New Zealand is NZD $19.85.

Printable magnet sheets

The Cricut Printable Magnet Sheets follow a similar workflow. Users print images or designs on the magnet sheets with an inkjet printer.

A Cricut smart cutting machine then cuts the magnet shapes. The magnets can display photos, messages or graphics.

Cricut suggests uses such as save-the-date notices, family photo keepsakes, calendars and children's activities. The company also cites small signage and gifts as use cases.

The magnet sheets are also sold in packs of three A4 white sheets. The recommended retail price is NZD $19.85.

Harvey Norman exclusive

Harvey Norman will have exclusive rights to sell both materials in New Zealand at launch. The products will be available online and in physical stores.

The move underlines the retailer's role as a key distribution partner for Cricut machines and accessories in the country. Harvey Norman already stocks Cricut devices and other consumable materials.

Exclusive arrangements of this kind often aim at differentiation for large-format electronics and homeware chains. They can also give suppliers a focused channel for new lines.

Machine integration

Cricut says its new sheets work with several models of Cricut cutting machines. These include the Cricut Explore range, the Cricut Maker range and the Cricut Joy Xtra.

The materials use automatic cut settings in Cricut's Design Space software. The software controls the cutting process once users upload or select a design.

The tattoo sheets require no specialist tools beyond a printer and a compatible Cricut machine. The magnet sheets also work within this same workflow.

This aligns the new products with Cricut's broader strategy around a connected platform. The company offers integrated hardware, software and materials.

Focus on personalisation

The launch continues Cricut's emphasis on personalised items and small-batch production. The company promotes at-home creation of items such as customised cards, gifts and décor.

Cricut sells smart cutting machines, heating tools and consumables. It also runs an online design ecosystem.

The business sits within a wider craft and DIY market that has grown with interest in side businesses and personalised goods. Many users sell items made with Cricut products through online marketplaces or local events.

The company also highlights a large user community. Members share designs, project ideas and troubleshooting tips.

Cricut says its latest materials expand the range of projects that users can undertake with existing machines. It expects interest from families, hobbyists and small home-based ventures during the holiday period.

The company plans further additions to its material lines and software features as it builds out its platform for home-based making.