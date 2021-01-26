D-Link launches its COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system

The new COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 systems line-up consists of the COVR-X1873 (3 -Pack), COVR-X1872 (2-Pack), and the COVR-X1870 (Individual Router/COVR Point).

Built on the back of its established COVR Series, D-Link’s next-generation COVR AX solution uses Wi-Fi 6 technology, giving users access to the latest Wi-Fi technology increasingly included in new devices. Wi-Fi 6 allows for better capacity, speed, and range over Wi-Fi networks.

The COVR-X1873 is powered by three AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 COVR Points seamlessly working together and is suitable for providing Wi-Fi coverage to a medium to large-sized home up to 740 square metres. They provide Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps (574 + 1200) to cater for the needs of the modern smart home

The COVR AX Series utilises OFDMA (orthogonal frequency division multiple access) and MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) technologies. This means that multiple devices can be assigned bandwidth in both directions simultaneously without degradation or slowing of the flow of data.

The system also uses BSS colouring which helps organise data packets, making the network more efficient and improving Wi-Fi 6 device performance. The battery life of connected devices can also be enhanced with Target Wake Time (TWT) technology. If users want to know just how fast the Internet connection is, Ookla’s Speedtest service is built-in.

For homes such as studio apartments up to medium-sized homes, the COVR-X1870 and COVR-X1872 provide a whole-home mesh network with the added opportunity of expanding when and if the need arises. By adding on an additional COVR-X1870, or even a 2 or 3-pack if need be, D-Link’s COVR AX solutions allow users to customise and expand their network to match their home and usage.

The COVR AX Series features WPA3, the latest version of the Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) protocol, that encrypts user data and protects wireless networks from outside threats. WPA3 includes the latest technology to verify authentication and secure your devices’ connections while further protecting your wireless network from malicious attacks.

The COVR range removes the need for multiple networks. The COVR-power Wi-Fi network just needs one wireless network name (or SSID) for the entire home, no matter where client devices are or what COVR unit it is connected to.

The COVR AX Series reduces buffering and lag by using D-Link’s Smart Steering technology to automatically direct detect and connect devices to the optimum wireless band, based on current network traffic. This provides Wi-Fi access for every device in the home, no matter how old or new it is, within interruptions within your wireless network.

Smart Roaming keeps devices constantly connected to the strongest signal even as they move from room to room, eliminating the need to disconnect and reconnect to different networks.

COVR AX gives users one seamless network with no dropouts, all across the home.

The setup process for the COVR AX Series is as simple and straightforward via the free D-Link Wi-Fi app. The new COVR AX Series also supports and easily integrates with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice control.

The COVR AX range is available now directly from D-Link and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers across New Zealand and Australia. The 3-pack COVR-X1873 retails for NZ$599.99 (AUD$548.95), the 2-Pack COVR-X1872 for NZ$499.99 (AUD399.95), and the single-unit router/add-on point COVR-X1870 for NZ$279.99 (AUD$249.95).