Google expands Gemini in Chrome with new languages

Google is expanding a set of AI features in Chrome to users in India, New Zealand and Canada, and adding support for more than 50 additional languages, including Hindi, French and Spanish.

The update centres on Gemini in Chrome, which adds an AI assistant within the browser. Built on Gemini 3.1, the features are designed to be used while browsing rather than through a separate service or tab.

The initial rollout in the three markets will start on desktop and iOS. On Android, Gemini can be activated in Chrome and other apps by holding the power button.

In-tab assistant

Gemini in Chrome appears as an icon at the top right of the current tab and opens a chat interface. Google positions it as a way to ask questions or request suggestions while staying on the page you are viewing.

The assistant can summarise long web pages and answer questions based on what a user is reading. It can also generate quizzes from study material and handle rewriting requests, including recipe changes. Another feature is designed to help users recall pages they have visited.

Google app links

Chrome is also gaining integrations with Google services, including Gmail, Maps, Calendar and YouTube. These links are intended to let users pull information from those services and take actions from the browser interface.

In Gmail, the side panel can be used to draft and send emails without leaving the current web page, with an edit step before sending. In Calendar, users can schedule meetings. Maps can surface location details, while YouTube support includes the ability to ask questions about videos.

Across tabs

Google is adding a function that lets Gemini in Chrome work across multiple open tabs, allowing users to cross-reference information from different pages and consolidate it into a single view.

Examples include comparing products across shopping sites and building a table of key details, or planning an offsite activity based on research spread across tabs.

Image editing

Chrome is also getting Nano Banana 2, which Google describes as an image transformation tool inside the browser. The feature sits in the side panel and works from text prompts.

Nano Banana 2 can transform an image without requiring the user to upload files or open a new tab. Google gave the example of trying different furniture combinations on an image while planning a home interior.

Security controls

Gemini in Chrome includes security measures aimed at common risks for AI systems, including training models to recognise known threats such as prompt injection.

Some actions require confirmation, including sending an email and adding a calendar event. Google also uses automated red-teaming to test and strengthen defences, and points to Chrome's auto-update mechanism as a way to distribute security fixes.

The regional expansion and language additions come as browser makers and AI developers compete to put assistants closer to where users search, read and shop. By building the assistant into Chrome and linking it to Google's own services, Google aims to make AI interactions part of everyday browsing workflows.

Google plans further additions and a wider geographic rollout over the year.