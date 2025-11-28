Hands-on Review: Apple Watch SE 3 the sleek, stylish and irresistible option

The moment I unboxed the Apple Watch SE 3, I was struck by its subtle Starlight finish.

The aluminium case has a warm, almost champagne-like glow that catches the light in just the right way.

Sliding the fluoroelastomer Sport Band around my wrist, it felt instantly comfortable, light, and secure. There's a satisfying click as the pin-and-tuck closure fastens - a small tactile pleasure that hints at the attention to detail. Putting it on for the first time, I immediately noticed how natural it felt. It was like it had always belonged there.

Everyday life

In the first few days, I began relying on it for more than just telling the time. I tracked my steps and distance, and the watch gently nudged me to keep moving.

Calls and messages came straight to my wrist, so I could respond without reaching for my phone. The Double Tap and Wrist Flick gestures quickly became second nature - a flick of the wrist to dismiss notifications or a tap to answer calls felt surprisingly effortless.

Checking my heart rate has become a habit I didn't know I'd enjoy. It's reassuring to see how my heart responds to a brisk walk or a swim, and the high/low alerts provide extra peace of mind. Sleep tracking has been equally insightful. Each morning, the sleep score shows patterns I hadn't noticed before, making me more conscious of how rest affects my day. The temperature sensor and cycle tracking are subtle additions, quietly offering insights without being intrusive.

Convenience and connectivity

Leaving my iPhone at home no longer feels restrictive.

GPS + Cellular means I can take calls, reply to messages, or even check directions while out for errands or walks. Small conveniences add up: glancing at the Always-On Retina display shows my stats, notifications, or the time without interrupting what I'm doing. Fast charging ensures the watch is ready even after a short top-up, and daily tasks feel smoother with gestures and quick interactions built in.

Health, safety, and confidence

Daily health tracking has also become effortless.

Step counting, activity rings, and workout tracking make it simple to stay aware of movement and progress. Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS provide reassurance I didn't realise I'd need - even a solo walk along Rose Bay feels safer knowing help is just a tap away. International emergency calling is another quiet but useful safety net.

Technical details

Under the hood, the S10 chip keeps everything fast and responsive.

The Always-On Retina OLED display reaches up to 1,000 nits and remains clear even in bright sunlight. The 40 mm Starlight aluminium case is lightweight but durable, with a strengthened front crystal for added resilience. Battery life averages 18 hours, stretching to 32 with Low Power Mode, and fast charging gives enough power for eight hours with just 15 minutes plugged in. While it lacks advanced sensors like ECG or blood oxygen, it delivers the core features most users rely on daily.

Overall verdict?

After a month, the Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular 40 mm in Starlight has become indispensable.

It feels luxurious yet practical, simplifying daily routines, improving health awareness, and keeping me connected. Its design, performance, and thoughtful features make it one of the most seamless smartwatch experiences I've had.