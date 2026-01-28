Hands-on review: Dell Pro Plus Wireless Speakerphone

Dell's SL525 Pro Plus Wireless Speakerphone offers a professional MS Teams and

Zoom-certified audio solution for when you are on the go. The device comes in a zipped pouch, with everything that you need, so you can

easily place it in your bag when travelling. The pouch has a little pocket for the HR024 Audio Receiver wireless dongle, which has an adapter so you can use it with

USB Type-A and USB Type-C devices. Its hand-sized, almost pocket-sized circular shape means it takes up little space on your table or desk. As well as with the wireless dongle, the speaker can also be connected via Bluetooth.

On the underside of the device is a Bluetooth pairing button, next to the on button. You can use this to pair the speakerphone with your phone easily. The speakerphone also has a USB Type-C cable coiled around it, cleverly tucked out of the way. You can use this to charge the device or for an easy wired connection to your devices.

The USB Type-A adapter clipped into the dongle can also be used with the charging/wired cable. The audio is crisp and clear, good enough to use as a media speaker when travelling. It's not really designed for this, though, the audio suffering at high Volumes.

The speakerphone has four omnidirectional microphones with a pick-up range of 2.3m, making it perfect for round-table conference calls. The microphones have AI noise-cancelling, which in practise means that your colleagues on the other end of your calls don't have to listen to your kids or the clattering background noise if you are in a café.

The top of the speaker has volume controls, a mic mute button, a call/hangup button and an MS Teams button. The minimalistic design is exactly what you want, though. The acid test with telephony products is the usability. A technological hitch can make a call go south very quickly. I first tested the speaker by just plugging it into my work laptop.

There was no fuss, no need for drivers, apps or anything else. It just worked. This is exactly what you want. There is a Dell Pair application for PC and mobile, to help you connect Dell accessories via Bluetooth, which works with the Pro Plus Wireless Speakerphone, but I didn't need it. I connected to my phone via Bluetooth without issue.

Similarly, the Dell Audio application for mobile and Dell Display and Peripheral Manager for PC are optional programs to help get the most out of the device. As well as being able to adjust the bass presets, Dell Display and Peripheral Manager also checked and updated the firmware for both the speaker and the HR024 Audio Receiver wireless dongle.

The Dell Pro Plus Wireless Speakerphone is a no-nonsense wireless telephony solution that works pretty much out of the box. The device gives you professional teleconferencing audio in an easy-to-use package that'll slip into your laptop bag. Whilst compatible with any PC or phone via Bluetooth, the speakerphone also makes use of Dell's proprietary accessory software, seamlessly becoming part of your Dell device ecosystem.