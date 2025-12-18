Hands-on review: Yealink WH64 Hybrid Dual UC DECT wireless headset

Yealink's Microsoft Teams-certified WH64 wireless headset is designed for busy, noisy workplaces and all-day use.

In the box you'll find the headset, a USB Type-A wireless dongle, a drawstring bag and a USB Type-C to Type-C charging cable. An optional charging stand is available that'll charge the headset via contacts behind the main earpiece.

The headset is light, very light. It also seems quite robust; the adjustable headband being reinforced with a metal strip. The earpieces and the top of the headband have soft pleather covers, making it comfortable to wear for long periods. It's a rather slight-looking headset that better suits video calls than some of the bulkier headsets out there.

The earpieces rotate to not only fit nicely on your ears but also allow the headset to sit flat on a desk or around your neck. Being wireless, you've even more freedom to step away from your desk during a call.

The boom mic mutes when raised, and it can also be used to answer calls by bringing it down to your mouth. The mic can also be rotated right around, allowing the headset to be worn with the mic on the left or the right, which is a nice feature.

The headset controls are easily accessed and found on the same earcup as the mic. There's a red button on the mic boom to mute the mic. The volume up/down buttons are in easy reach, as well. At the base of the mic boom is a silver multi-purpose button which can be used to answer and end calls, hold/unhold calls and redial.

Whilst there is an app, Yealink USB Connect, downloadable for free from the Yealink website, you don't need it to use the headset. This is handy if you've a dominating IT department that doesn't allow 3rd-party apps. I just plugged the USB dongle into my laptop just before a Teams meeting, which was tempting fate, but it just worked, and that's exactly what you want out of a headset. The headset can also pair via Bluetooth using the sliding button that doubles as the on switch.

The audio is crisp, even in meetings with multiple members all talking over one another. Same with the mic pick-up- delivering your voice without sounding hollow or echoey.

Corporate communications aside, the Yealink WH64 Hybrid Dual UC is also a proper stereo headset and capable of reproducing remarkably high-fidelity audio wirelessly from your favourite music app. With the volume turned all the way up, the headset produces a rather mighty thunderous base for what is supposed to be just a telephony device. I could happily listen to my Spotify playlists for hours through the headset.

The Yealink WH64 Hybrid Dual UC DECT wireless headset is an easy-to-use, plug-and-play device that will do you proud, be it in a Teams meeting or just listening to music. It's discreet, light and comfortable to wear, making it a perfect wireless office audio and telephony solution