HP merges OMEN into HyperX, unveils new flagship gaming gear

HP has merged its OMEN and HyperX gaming lines under a single HyperX brand and introduced a new flagship laptop, monitor and experimental headset at CES 2026.

The consolidation places all of HP's gaming PCs, displays, peripherals and software under one identity. The company said the move marks a new phase in its gaming strategy.

"Gamers deserve a seamless experience that matches their passion, from the systems that power their worlds to the gear that connects them," said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP.

"As we bring OMEN and HyperX together, we're continuing to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, delivering performance, personalisation and experiences that help every player reach their full potential," Tan added.

Brand consolidation

HP acquired HyperX in 2021 as part of its expansion into gaming accessories. OMEN has long served as its PC and display gaming brand. Under the new structure, HyperX becomes the overarching gaming brand, while OMEN remains a product family name for systems and displays.

HP positions the unified brand as a single portfolio spanning gaming laptops, monitors, headsets, keyboards, mice and software. The company said it is targeting both players and content creators.

New flagship laptop

The headline product is the HyperX OMEN MAX 16 gaming notebook, which HP describes as the world's most powerful gaming laptop using only internal cooling.

The system supports up to 300W of total platform power. HP said this represents a 50W increase, or about 20 percent more, than the previous generation.

It is available with Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors or next-generation AMD Ryzen AI processors, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Cooling is handled by a redesigned OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro system, which adds a third fan and an automatic dust-cleaning function. HP said the design improves airflow and maintains stable performance during extended gaming sessions.

The keyboard features a high polling rate design that HP said reports keystrokes up to four times faster than the previous generation. It also includes full-size arrow keys.

Lighting effects can be customised through OMEN Light Studio software, allowing users to tailor keyboard appearance and synchronise lighting with other HyperX or OMEN devices.

The HyperX OMEN MAX 16 offers up to a 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, WQXGA resolution and 500-nit brightness. HP said the panel is designed for competitive gaming where clarity and response time matter.

The system also includes OMEN AI software for frame rate optimisation. The tool analyses installed games and automatically adjusts operating system settings, hardware performance profiles and in-game graphics options. HP said this removes the need for manual testing across multiple configurations.

QD-OLED monitor launch

HP also unveiled the HyperX OMEN OLED 34 monitor, featuring a 34-inch V-stripe QD-OLED panel in a 21:9 ultra-wide format at WQHD resolution.

The display supports a 360Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. HP said it is aimed at players seeking high frame rates as well as content creators who need fast on-screen response.

According to HP, the V-stripe panel structure reduces text fringing and improves fine detail clarity, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity tasks.

The monitor includes HyperX ProLuma colour features, which HP said provide professional-grade colour accuracy for video, photography and digital art work.

It supports up to 100W USB-C power delivery for connected laptops and includes a built-in KVM switch, allowing users to control multiple devices with one keyboard and mouse.

The design also incorporates a 3D-printable headphone hook, enabling users to create and attach customised hook designs to the monitor stand.

HP has added a set of panel protection features under the HyperX OLED CoreProtect name. The company said these manage pixel wear and image retention, and are backed by a three-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage.

Brain-sensing headset

HP also showcased a prototype HyperX EEG gaming headset developed in partnership with neurotechnology company Neurable. The device remains in development, with no release date or pricing announced.

The headset uses sensors to detect electrical activity on the scalp. HP said artificial intelligence and neuroscience techniques are used to interpret brain activity data in real time.

The system focuses on measuring player concentration and accuracy, with the aim of providing feedback on focus levels during gameplay.

HP said the collaboration reflects growing interest in biosignal monitoring within consumer electronics, positioning the headset as an early example of this approach in mainstream gaming.

This industry-first gaming technology shows how AI and neuroscience can work together to help players improve focus and accuracy by interpreting brain activity in real time.

HP said local pricing details for the new HyperX OMEN products will be published from February on its website, with broader availability expected later in 2026.