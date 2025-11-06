LG launches DUALCOOL AI Air in Australia amid rising demand

LG Electronics has announced the launch of its upgraded DUALCOOLTM AI Air residential air conditioner in Australia.

The new air conditioning unit offers a combination of AI-driven comfort and features focused on energy efficiency, supported by LG's proprietary AI Core-Tech. According to the company, the model aims to meet changing consumer expectations for air quality, smart-home integration, and energy management as Australians prepare for expected higher-than-average temperatures in the 2025-26 summer period.

Product highlights

The DUALCOOLTM AI Air Conditioner incorporates LG's Smart Inverter technology, which automatically responds to ambient temperatures by adjusting airflow, speed, and temperature to maintain a steady indoor climate. A core feature is the AI Air mode, which utilises the LG ThinQ app to analyse spatial layouts and user patterns, adapting the unit's behaviour to provide either direct rapid cooling or heating, and then transitions to a softer air mode once the desired temperature is reached.

The system is also app-connected, fitting with trends showing that more Australians are looking for smart home appliances. The integration with the ThinQ app allows for scheduling and individualised management of the unit's functionality and energy consumption.

AI and comfort

At LG, we believe AI make life better. Our new DUALCOOLTM AI Air solution perfectly embodies our approach to AI, known as Affectionate Intelligence, where technology intuitively understands and proactively cares for your family's comfort and wellbeing. This human-centric design ensures our innovations seamlessly integrate into your home, making life good. We've engineered it to anticipate and adapt to each household's unique needs, delivering powerful, efficient cooling and enabling a comfortable indoor environment. We want LG technology to help create a smarter, more intuitive living space that truly supports any lifestyle, for a refreshing Australian summer ahead.

This statement was made by Virender Rana, Head of Business of HVAC Solutions at LG Electronics ANZ.

Features for energy management

The DUALCOOLTM AI Air includes controls that allow users to set energy consumption limits via the ThinQ app, adjusting operations to remain within those boundaries. Features such as Energy Manager+ and Window Opening Detection are designed to avoid unnecessary energy usage, entering energy-saving mode if a sudden change in room temperature is detected, such as when a window is opened.

With consumer data citing energy efficiency as a major consideration for buyers, these additions aim to address user concerns over rising energy costs.

New approaches to sleep and air quality

The product features an intelligent Sleep Timer+ function, which tracks usage patterns to maintain optimal sleeping temperatures quietly throughout the night, adapting fan speeds and temperatures to prevent uncomfortable temperature drops that can disrupt rest.

In terms of air care, the model utilises a multi-stage cleaning process. Users can activate One-click Scheduled Cleaning through the ThinQ app, which runs both Freeze Cleaning and Auto Clean+ cycles to maintain internal hygiene and performance. Higher-end models include a Plasmaster Ionizer+, designed to filter air and reduce bacteria and odours from sources such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Market context

The release coincides with forecasts by the Bureau of Meteorology indicating higher summer temperatures ahead, while recent reports from REA Group and Telsyte indicate that Australian consumers place increased value on energy efficiency and smart appliance features.

The DUALCOOLTM AI Air Conditioner is currently available from authorised LG specialists in Australia.