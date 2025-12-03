LG offers Christmas discounts on fridges, ovens & vacuums

LG has announced a series of discounts across its appliances range in the lead-up to Christmas, targeting shoppers looking for home technology and kitchen gifts ahead of the peak retail season.

Seasonal discounts

Several LG appliances, including vacuums, ovens, and refrigerators, are now available at reduced prices. These price reductions are set to continue until Christmas Eve, providing an extended sales window for consumers.

The LG CordZero A9L-Prime Handstick Vacuum has dropped from AUD $599 to AUD $399, representing a discount of 33%. The model features an all-in-one auto-emptying station and a Power Drive Mop attachment.

The LG NeoChef 39L Smart Inverter Convection Oven is now priced at AUD $499, reduced from AUD $649. This appliance combines microwave, grill, and convection oven functions in a single unit.

Fridge and oven offers

In the large appliance segment, the LG 508L Slim French Door Fridge with InstaView technology and additional features such as Craft Ice and UVnano, is now listed at AUD $2,799 after a reduction of AUD $700 from its original price.

The LG 76L InstaView Series 9 Steam Oven has also been marked down. The black finish is available at AUD $1,999, after a discount of AUD $800 from AUD $2,799, while the stainless steel version is now priced at AUD $1,899 from its previous AUD $2,699 value. Both models include AirFry, Steam Assist, and Pyrolytic self-cleaning features.

The 76L InstaView Series 7 Pyrolytic Oven in stainless steel has been reduced by 33.3%, dropping in price from AUD $1,499 to AUD $999.

Market outlook

Australian retailers have been preparing for a competitive holiday period as consumers seek both value and functionality in home appliances. Recent retail figures suggest that durable goods, especially in the cooking and cleaning categories, are top choices as households invest in upgrades ahead of family gatherings and festive celebrations.

Kitchen appliances with features such as smart technology, varied cooking modes, and self-cleaning have drawn attention from shoppers seeking time and energy savings during the busier months.

Company commentary

"We wanted to provide our customers with an extended opportunity to access deals on products that can truly make a difference in their homes this festive season," said Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director, LG Electronics Australia.