LG unveils CLOiD home robot to drive Zero Labour vision

LG Electronics will introduce a new household robot, LG CLOiD, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, in a move that signals the company's next push into domestic robotics and its stated ambition for a "Zero Labour Home".

The device will appear publicly for the first time at the technology trade show. LG describes CLOiD as a home assistant that performs indoor household tasks and supports daily home management.

The launch highlights LG's broader strategy to embed robotics and artificial intelligence in its home appliance portfolio. The company has identified robotics as a future growth area and has begun reorganising parts of its business around that direction.

Home assistant role

LG positions CLOiD as a central element in its long-term "Zero Labour Home, Makes Quality Time" vision. The concept focuses on automation of domestic tasks and a reduction in manual housework.

The robot is intended for use in typical residential environments. LG states that engineers have designed the form factor with current home layouts and room sizes in mind.

CLOiD features two articulated arms that each offer seven degrees of freedom. LG states that this joint structure produces motion that is similar to natural human arm movements.

Each hand carries five individually actuated fingers. This structure is intended to give the robot dexterity for delicate and precise actions that depend on fine motor control.

AI "brain" and sensors

The core processing unit of CLOiD sits in the robot's head. LG describes this chipset as functioning as the "brain" of the system.

The head also houses a display, a speaker, a camera and multiple sensors. These components support expressive visual output, audio communication and spatial awareness.

LG says the sensor suite underpins navigation around the home. The system detects surroundings and adjusts movement as it encounters different layouts and obstacles.

CLOiD runs on LG's "Affectionate Intelligence" technology. The company states that this AI platform supports natural voice interaction with users.

The system analyses repeated interactions over time. LG says this allows CLOiD to refine its responses based on prior exchanges and user behaviour.

The company's goal is a robot that adapts to household routines and offers more personalised assistance with everyday tasks. This includes task execution, reminders and interactive support.

Robotics push

LG has stepped up investment in robotics across its Home Appliance Solution Company. The business unit now hosts HS Robotics Lab, which focuses on what LG describes as differentiated robotics technologies.

The group's remit includes the development of core robotics systems and the integration of those systems into future home products. LG aims to strengthen both its robotics technologies and the competitiveness of upcoming devices.

The company is also pursuing joint research and partnerships with external robotics specialists. These collaborations involve organisations in Korea and in other markets.

Industry watchers view domestic robotics as an emerging segment for consumer electronics brands. Household robots currently range from single-function cleaning devices to experimental multi-task platforms like CLOiD.

Showcase at CES

Visitors at CES 2026 will see CLOiD in a set of staged "Zero Labour Home" scenarios on LG's stand at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. The company plans demonstrations that place the robot within simulated living spaces.

The showcase will sit alongside other LG smart home products. The group has increasingly positioned its televisions, appliances and connected devices as elements of an integrated home ecosystem.

LG said the Home Appliance Solution Company remains central to this approach. The unit develops kitchen and living appliances and now includes LG's Robot Business Division.

The company stated that the integration of robotics into this division supports the development of future home solutions that combine traditional appliances with automated systems.

"LG CLOiD is the culmination of years of research and development in robotics and artificial intelligence," said Lyu Jae-cheol, President, Home Appliance Solution Company, LG Electronics. "We believe this technology will fundamentally change how people manage their homes in the future."

LG plans further investment in robotics research and additional collaborations with global partners as it advances its "Zero Labour Home" roadmap.