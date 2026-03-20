Logitech names Yalcin Yilmaz Chief Commercial Officer

Logitech has promoted Yalcin Yilmaz to Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Quin Liu, who is leaving after 16 years in senior leadership roles.

Yilmaz will take up the role at the start of April, moving from his current position as Vice President, Europe & Asia Pacific Developed. He will lead Logitech's Global Commercial Organisation and oversee the company's route to market across its business and consumer divisions.

The appointment is an internal succession decision at the maker of computer peripherals and workplace technology. It also marks the end of Liu's long tenure after he helped build the company's sales and marketing leadership team.

Yilmaz joined Logitech in Switzerland in 2004 as an account manager and has spent 22 years with the company. During that time, he held sales, marketing and general management roles, progressing from country-level responsibilities to regional leadership across Europe and developed markets in Asia Pacific.

As Chief Commercial Officer, he will oversee global channels spanning B2B enterprise customers, retail, e-tail and direct-to-consumer sales. The role gives him responsibility for Logitech's commercial organisation across Logitech for Business and Logitech for Consumer.

Internal successor

The promotion continues Logitech's preference for filling senior commercial roles from within. By choosing a long-serving executive with experience across multiple geographies, the company is emphasising continuity as technology hardware groups balance consumer demand, business spending and channel relationships.

Before joining Logitech, Yilmaz held product management and commercial roles at Manor AG and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He holds a degree from Middle East Technical University.

He has also been involved in regional growth efforts and the launch of Logitech G PLAY and Logi WORK, two annual brand events, during his recent leadership period in Europe and Asia Pacific developed markets.

Chief Executive Hanneke Faber linked the appointment to Logitech's existing leadership bench.

"We are grateful to Quin for all he has given to Logitech, and for building a strong talent bench," said Hanneke Faber, Chief Executive Officer, Logitech.

She also highlighted Yilmaz's experience within the company.

"Yalcin's experience and track record of growth will ensure our global Sales and Marketing organisation will continue to excel," said Faber.

Commercial role

The Chief Commercial Officer role is central to how Logitech manages sales across a broad range of products and customers. The company sells devices and accessories for offices, homes and gaming setups, and its commercial operation spans direct sales, channel partners and online platforms.

That mix has made sales leadership increasingly important as hardware companies work to defend margins, maintain retailer and reseller relationships, and expand direct contact with customers. Putting one executive in charge of both consumer and business routes to market can also help align pricing, distribution and regional execution.

For Logitech, the move gives Yilmaz oversight of a global structure linking product groups with external channels. His long experience inside the business may help preserve continuity in those relationships, particularly with retail and business partners across multiple markets.

Yilmaz described the promotion as the continuation of a career built at Logitech.

"I'm honoured to lead the Global Commercial Organisation," said Yilmaz, Chief Commercial Officer, Logitech.

"I have grown with this organisation since 2004 and understand the passion and resilience that define our complementary, winning teams. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners around the world to innovate and drive shared growth," he said.

Founded in Switzerland in 1981, Logitech operates across computer accessories, video collaboration tools and gaming products. Its dual focus on business and consumer markets means changes in commercial leadership can affect regional sales operations, its partner network and online channels across the company.