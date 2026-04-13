SharkNinja retail media drive lifts sales at Noel Leeming

Market Media and Zitcha said a retail media campaign for SharkNinja at Noel Leeming increased unit sales by 12 per cent and delivered a reported return on ad spend of more than $15 on Facebook.

The campaign ran across Noel Leeming's in-store, on-site and off-site media channels, promoting products including blenders and air fryers. Market Media is The Warehouse Group's retail media network, while Zitcha provided the platform used to run and measure the activity.

According to the companies, the campaign reached more than 70 Noel Leeming stores across New Zealand through in-store screens designed to boost visibility and product recall. It also included on-site display advertising and sponsored products aimed at shoppers browsing and comparing items on Noel Leeming's channels.

Email placements were also used, with tailored creative designed to re-engage audiences. Off-site social advertising extended the campaign beyond Noel Leeming's own properties, using first-party data to target consumers.

Performance tracking

Zitcha said its Meta integrations enabled Market Media to track results at stock keeping unit level and link ad activity to sales, giving a closed-loop view of performance across the campaign.

The campaign generated more than 830,000 impressions and 6,400 clicks across all touchpoints, according to the companies. They also said the email activity recorded strong open and click-through rates, though no detailed figures were disclosed.

The programme followed an always-on model, allowing it to be adjusted over time rather than run as a single short burst. The companies said creative was refreshed during the campaign to reflect seasonal priorities.

Retail media push

The results highlight the growing role of retailer-owned advertising networks in consumer goods marketing, particularly where retailers can give advertisers access to in-store screens, digital shopfronts and customer data within a single system. For brands, the appeal is the ability to tie media spend more directly to product-level sales performance.

Noel Leeming, a specialist in consumer electronics and appliances, gave SharkNinja access to a broad set of customer touchpoints within its retail environment. This allowed the brand to run a campaign spanning awareness and conversion within a single retailer ecosystem.

Market Media is part of The Warehouse Group, one of New Zealand's largest retail operators, and has been expanding its retail media offering as retailers seek new advertising revenue. Australia-based Zitcha sells software that helps retailers and media networks manage campaigns across in-store, on-site and off-site channels.

"This is a great example of the power of retail media in driving growth for both retailer and brand alike. The campaign ran by SharkNinja across Market Media's network, accessing on-site, in-store as well as off-site inventory clearly demonstrates how retail media is now driving not just awareness, but direct and measurable sales outcomes," said Jack Byrne, Chief Executive Officer APAC, Zitcha.

"This campaign showcased the power of retail media done right. SharkNinja's commitment to innovation, paired with a highly targeted and insight-led approach, delivered standout results and meaningful engagement at scale," said Blaine Hudson, Head of Product and Platforms, Market Media.