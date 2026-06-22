New Zealand Rugby launches All Blacks fan platform

New Zealand Rugby has launched a new digital platform for All Blacks and Black Ferns supporters, available through allblacks.com, blackferns.com and a new mobile app.

The platform combines a live match centre, team news, original video, match highlights, statistics, fixtures and archive material focused on the history of the black jersey. It also introduces a single sign-on across New Zealand Rugby's websites, app and connected TV services.

The launch expands the organisation's direct-to-fan strategy as sports bodies seek to build larger audiences on their own digital channels rather than rely only on broadcasters and social media platforms.

Chris Brown, chief commercial officer at New Zealand Rugby, said the initiative reflects changes in how supporters follow sport and how sports organisations manage fan relationships.

"The world's biggest sporting organisations have built powerful direct relationships with their fans, and this platform positions the All Blacks and Black Ferns to do the same. It gives us the ability to connect with fans, better understand what they value, and deliver experiences that keep them engaged with our teams year-round," Brown said.

A key feature is a live match centre with real-time scores, in-play updates and live statistics. The platform will also carry live rugby in markets where no broadcast partner is in place.

The first such stream will be the Māori All Blacks and Japan XV match for audiences outside New Zealand and Japan. That adds a distribution function to a platform that also serves as a content hub for editorial coverage and short-form mobile video.

Women's focus

Blackferns.com is positioned as a dedicated digital home for the women's game. That reflects rising global interest in women's rugby and gives the Black Ferns a clearer standalone identity online.

The organisation is building on work previously carried out through NZR+, its earlier digital initiative. NZR+ attracted nearly 450,000 registered fans globally and helped lift the audience for the All Blacks YouTube channel to 1.35 million. The Black Ferns YouTube channel generated more than 20 million views in its first 10 months.

Those audience, data and production efforts have now been folded into the broader platform across web, app and connected TV. NZR+ will continue as New Zealand Rugby's in-house production studio, making original video series including Behind the Fern.

Brown said the organisation was using lessons from the previous service to shape a more permanent digital offering.

"Over the past three years we've learned a huge amount through NZR+, building an audience of dedicated fans and significantly growing our digital content reach. This platform brings those learnings together in a permanent digital home designed for fans," he said.

Technology partner

The platform is built on technology supplied by Deltatre, which provides streaming, digital and data systems for sports and media groups. New Zealand Rugby is using its NEXUS product, which combines editorial and over-the-top video tools in one system.

Peter Bellamy, chief revenue officer at Deltatre, said the project shows how rights holders are bringing content and distribution together under their own brands.

"The platform utilises our new Deltatre NEXUS product. Combining the strengths of Deltatre's editorial and OTT products into a single new product ecosystem, and New Zealand Rugby's leadership in leveraging it, sets a powerful example for ambitious rights holders everywhere," Bellamy said.

Further development will include more personalised features, allowing fans to follow specific teams and players and receive content based on those preferences. For now, the launch gives the organisation a unified digital outlet for its men's and women's brands, live information, video distribution and fan registration data, extending its reach beyond matchday audiences and traditional media channels.