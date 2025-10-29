OPPO unveils Find X9 Series in NZ with advanced camera features

OPPO has launched its latest Find X9 Series smartphones in New Zealand and worldwide, featuring a focus on camera performance, durable design, and powerful specifications.

"With the Find X9 Series, OPPO is once again redefining what a smartphone camera can do. This is the ultimate mobile camera experience - built for creators, travellers and everyday users who want cutting-edge design, power and imaging performance in one sleek device," said Morgan Halim, Managing Director of OPPO New Zealand.

The Find X9 Series continues OPPO's long-running partnership with Hasselblad, introducing what the company calls the Hasselblad Master Camera System. The Find X9 includes three 50 MP cameras-comprising a main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera-alongside a True Colour Camera, designed to render colours accurately across a range of lighting conditions.

The higher-end Find X9 Pro takes this further by featuring a custom Ultra XDR Main Camera and a 200 MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera. According to OPPO, these upgrades are aimed at delivering clarity and depth, even during significant zoom or under challenging lighting scenarios.

Both models also add features for shooting video and fast-action photography. Newly introduced with this series are 4K Motion Photos and Stage Mode, options which are intended to help users record events or concerts without the need for additional accessories.

Durability focus

The Find X9 Series is designed with the New Zealand environment in mind, touting IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. This level of ingress protection is intended to defend against dust, submersion, and high-pressure water, aiming for longevity and reliable everyday use.

"The Find X9 and X9 Pro aren't just about premium specs, they're phones that fit effortlessly into people's lives," says Halim. "Whether you're taking photos, gaming or getting through a busy day, everything has been designed to perform smoothly and reliably, while still feeling easy and intuitive to use," said Halim.

The Find X9 measures 7.99 mm thick, while the Pro version is 8.25 mm, each with a flat-edged design and narrow bezels. Displays on both models are capable of reaching peak brightness of 3600 nits, and can dim to just 1 nit to facilitate comfortable use in low-light conditions. The series introduces additional usability features such as Snap Key and Quick Button shortcuts for one-handed operation and rapid access to AI tools.

Battery, performance, and software

OPPO has incorporated its third-generation Silicon-Carbon battery in both models, offering what it describes as the company's largest flagship batteries to date-7025 mAh on the Find X9 and 7500 mAh on the Find X9 Pro. These batteries are intended to retain more than 80 percent capacity after five years of daily use, with charging options including 80 W wired, 50 W wireless, and 10 W reverse charging for other devices.

Performance is centred around the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, a 3 nm chipset developed in collaboration with OPPO for the Find X9 Series. The manufacturer reports that this platform, together with the OPPO Trinity Engine, results in up to 32 percent faster CPU operation and 55 percent better power efficiency compared to the previous generation.

On the software front, the new ColourOS 16 features multiple AI enhancements. Functions like AI Mind Space use the Snap Key for quick screen capture, while AI Recorder offers automatic note-taking with summarisation. AI Portrait Glow is also incorporated to enhance the results of low-light photography with minimal effort from the user.

Availability

Find X9 will be offered in Titanium Grey and Space Black, featuring 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage at a recommended retail price of NZD $1,999. The Find X9 Pro will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal, with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage for NZD $2,599.