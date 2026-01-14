OWC unveils 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD

Other World Computing has added an 8TB model to its Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD range, which it describes as the first bus-powered Thunderbolt 5 external drive at that capacity.

The company said the device connects over Thunderbolt 5 and includes an integrated Thunderbolt cable. The drive draws power from the host device rather than requiring an external power supply.

OWC positioned the product for professional users and enthusiasts who move large files between computers and mobile devices. The company also highlighted physical durability and a fanless chassis.

Performance Claims

OWC informed that the 8TB Envoy Ultra reaches transfer speeds of more than 6,000MB/s. The company compared the figure with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, and said the drive can run at up to twice the speed of those connections.

OWC also indicated that the drive works with systems that use Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4. The company said the unit "gets the most speed possible" from those machines.

Thunderbolt 5 is the latest generation of Intel-backed connectivity for PCs and compatible devices. It builds on Thunderbolt 4 and targets higher bandwidth for external storage, displays, and docks.

Device Support

OWC noted the drive works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Microsoft Surface devices. The company also mentioned the product carries Thunderbolt 5 certification.

OWC framed the drive as an option for workloads that traditionally sit on internal storage. It said the Envoy Ultra can "match internal storage performance" for daily data needs tied to "pro-level creative projects".

The company described the enclosure as aluminium and said it uses a heat-dissipating design. It states the drive runs without a fan.

Rugged Design

OWC said the Envoy Ultra carries an IP67 rating. The company described the device as crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof.

In a statement, OWC addressed use in mobile and field settings.

"Envoy Ultra is built for people who do not baby their gear. It is rugged, reliable, and fast in ways you actually feel in real-world work, not just on a spec sheet. Throw it in a bag... plug it in anywhere... and you'll get over 6000MB per second without external power, adapters, or noise," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing.

O'Connor also linked the capacity increase to positioning in the portable storage market.

"With this - the first and only 8TB Thunderbolt 5 SSD - professionals no longer have to choose between speed, capacity, or portability. That combination of durability, simplicity, and performance is what professionals expect from OWC. And it is why Envoy Ultra delivers the best of Thunderbolt 5 in the palm of your hand," said O'Connor.

Intel Perspective

Intel markets Thunderbolt as a way to reduce data transfer constraints for creators and power users. A General Manager at Intel's Client Connectivity Division referenced the link between the standard and new classes of portable storage.

"Thunderbolt 5 was designed to remove bottlenecks, giving creators and power users the freedom to work at full speed, wherever they are," said Ben Hacker, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division, Intel. "OWC's 8TB Envoy Ultra is a great example of pairing Thunderbolt 5 performance with massive capacity and a truly portable design, enabling workflows that simply were not practical before," said Hacker.

Pricing

OWC said the Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD line starts at USD $449.99. It priced the new 8TB model at USD $1,699.99.

OWC announced the 8TB Envoy Ultra is now available as part of its Thunderbolt 5 SSD line-up.