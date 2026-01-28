PPDS unveils Philips Signage 5000 AI display range

PPDS has launched the Philips Signage 5000 Series, a new digital signage range that adds on-device AI processing and an updated Android platform across multiple screen sizes.

The company sells Philips Professional Displays and related solutions globally. PPDS said the new 5000 Series replaces the Philips Signage 4650, also known as D-Line, and targets uses in retail, corporate settings, transport hubs, education and public venues.

The Philips Signage 5000 Series supports portrait and landscape mounting. PPDS is offering eight sizes: 32in, 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in, 86in and 98in.

AI processing

PPDS positioned the range around AI workloads running on the display hardware. The company said the screens use an octa-core processor and include a neural processing unit rated at 6 TOPS.

PPDS said the neural processor handles AI applications and tasks separately from the CPU and GPU. The company said this approach keeps other operations running without slowdown when AI tasks run.

"As AI continues to progress, so does the innovation in our displays. Regardless of your thoughts or fears around AI, the opportunities for businesses are increasingly clear, with interest and adoption across multiple, if not all, markets continuing to grow exponentially," said Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead EMEA, PPDS.

"We have to be ready to match the current and future needs of our partners and customers. With the Philips Signage 5000 Series we are doing exactly that, with the speed and responsiveness of AI applications of today and tomorrow being seamless for the user. And, while the AI capabilities are a key new feature, it is just part of a plethora of new and enhanced innovations which set the Philips Signage 5000 Series apart," said Barbuti.

Display and use

PPDS said the 5000 Series offers UHD brightness at 600 nits. The company said the 32in model uses FHD and runs at 500 nits.

The company framed the range around continuous operation. PPDS said the displays support 24/7 use and include FailOver technology.

PPDS said FailOver automatically plays backup content if a media player fails. The company said managers can choose a primary input and a FailOver input.

Software platform

PPDS said the range runs Android 14 on a system-on-chip platform. The company said the displays run Android apps natively and allow managers to install web apps and software directly on the screen.

That approach reduces the need for an external media player in some deployments. PPDS also highlighted HTML5 support through a Chromium-based browser.

The company said users can connect, control and create content remotely using a cloud platform. PPDS also said the Philips Signage 5000 Series works with Philips Wave, its cloud platform for remote display management.

"The highly flexible and versatile Philips D-Line was a landmark digital signage display, breaking new ground for design, quality, reliability, and versatility. With the new Philips Signage 5000 Series - an evolution of the D-Line, we have upgraded everything that made the 4650 and its predecessors a global success. We have introduced new features and capabilities to support the needs of businesses, including their sustainability commitment, both today and into the future. It is another clear symbol of unwavering dedication to our customers," said Bart Wouters, International Product Manager for Professional Displays, PPDS.

PPDS said it will show the Philips Signage 5000 Series publicly for the first time at ISE 2026 in Barcelona.