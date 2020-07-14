Samsung unveils 2 new premium soundbar models

Samsung has announced the release of two new soundbar models as part of the company’s full 2020 Q-series soundbar lineup.

The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are premium additions to Samsung’s suite of Dolby Atmos soundbars, both supporting DTS:X technology for multi-dimensional audio capability.

The HW-Q950T features two wireless rear up-firing speakers, delivering extra-powerful sound, while leveraging new wide channel speakers on the left and right sides – an addition to the 7.1.4 channel system of its predecessors. When connected to TVs or screens, this allows audio output to express the motion showed on screen for greater immersion.

This model also delivers greater audio quality than its predecessors, leveraging 9.1.4 channel, the maximum number of channels for currently available home-theatre systems in a single soundbar.

Both new soundbar models also include support for eARC, enabling high-quality surround sound like Dolby TrueHD.

“In collaboration with Audio Lab in the US, we have been able to develop multi-dimensional surround sound that can be more accessible at home, which was previously only possible with a separate home-theatre system,” says Samsung Electronics senior vice president and head of global product marketing of the visual display business Seong Cho.

“In addition to improving sound quality, we also focused on fine-tuning the soundbar’s design aesthetic by using eco-friendly textiles, made by Danish premium brand Kvadrat."

The revamped look of the two new soundbar model includes a reduced height from its predecessors, dropping from 83mm to 69.5mm, designed in tandem with Samsung’s 2020 range of QLED TVs.

The soundbars have also been wrapped in Kvadrat textile, which combines maximum sound penetration with sleek aesthetics.

Consumers can further enhance the immersive experience by connecting the soundbars to Samsung’s 2020 QLED TVs. Q-symphony activates and plays surround sound from both the TV and soundbar, creating audio synergy with compatible TVs.

Samsung announced this new range of TVs in May this year, featuring AI upscaling, enhanced in-TV audio, and an array of large-format panels going beyond 75 inches.

Object Tracking Sound + (OTS+) was introduced in the new suite of TVs, an in-panel technology which projects sound from speakers in the top, bottom sides and rear of the TV in response to what is happening on the screen.

This function can be integrated between the TV and the entire Samsungs Q Series range of soundbars, improving the viewing and listening experience by synchronising sound between both devices.

“Samsung understands the critical importance of an immersive content viewing experience,” says Samsung’s director of the consumer electronics division Jens Anders.

“We have invested in two new innovations, OTS+ and Q-Symphony, in order to transform the audio experience that our TVs offer both standalone and when used with our latest soundbars.”