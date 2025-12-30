Samsung unveils 2026 Australian lifestyle audio range

Samsung is expanding its Australian home audio line-up for 2026, adding new Q-Series soundbars, Music Studio WiFi speakers and Sound Tower speakers as it targets living rooms, social spaces and home cinema setups.

The company will showcase the updated range at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The collection centres on more integrated use of Samsung TVs, soundbars and speakers through a single ecosystem and app control.

Samsung said the range reflects demand from Australians who use music for relaxation and entertainment across different rooms and occasions.

"Almost a decade ago, Samsung introduced the concept of lifestyle TVs, combining revolutionary yet highly sophisticated designs with powerful performance to elevate home theatre experiences. Today, Samsung is bringing a new series of lifestyle audio devices, offering Australians diversity in design, performance, and intelligent connectivity that extend music and entertainment experiences.

Samsung Australia insights show that almost two-thirds of Australians relax by listening to music. Our 2026 audio line-up has been designed to enhance these experiences and elevate living space décor no matter your lifestyle. Whether you like to host parties, unwind to music, or crave immersive cinematic experiences at home; Samsung has an ideal solution for you via the robust and energetic Sound Tower, Bouroullec-designed Music Studio, or an immersive soundbar - all from the Global No. 1 brand for 11 consecutive years," said Simon Howe, Director - AV, Samsung Australia.

Flagship soundbar

The flagship Q-Series HW-Q990H soundbar will sit at the top of Samsung Australia's 2026 AV line-up. It targets customers who want a cinema-style setup without a full component system.

The HW-Q990H introduces a feature called Sound Elevation. This feature shifts dialogue towards the centre of the screen for a more natural sense of placement. Auto Volume manages sound levels across channels and content, which reduces sudden changes in loudness between programmes and apps.

The system is an 11.1.4-channel configuration. It combines a 7.0.2-channel main bar with 4.0.2-channel rear speakers and a dual 8-inch compact active subwoofer. Samsung has positioned the subwoofer package as a space-efficient option for bass. Up-firing channels widen the sound field and work with AI-based tuning, which adjusts output based on content and room conditions.

Local pricing and on-sale dates for the HW-Q990H are yet to be announced.

All-in-one bar

Samsung will also add an all-in-one Q-Series soundbar, the HW-QS90H, for customers who want fewer boxes and cables in the room. The bar uses a Convertible Fit design. Owners can mount it on the wall or place it on furniture.

A built-in gyro sensor detects the orientation of the bar. The sensor adjusts channel distribution based on whether the bar is placed flat or mounted vertically.

The HW-QS90H is a 7.1.2-channel system with 13 drivers. This includes nine wide-range speakers. A built-in Quad Bass Woofer section delivers low frequencies without a separate subwoofer.

Music Studio speakers

Samsung is introducing two Music Studio WiFi speakers under the LS70H and LS50H model names. The series aims at customers who value industrial design as much as sound and want speakers that sit alongside TVs and other devices within the same ecosystem.

The Music Studio range uses a dot-based visual theme by French designer Erwan Bouroullec. Samsung said the design draws on a simple symbol that appears in both music notation and visual art.

The Music Studio 7 (LS70H) is the larger and more immersive model. It delivers 3.1.1-channel spatial audio through left, front, right and top-firing speakers. Samsung's Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology manages signal overlap between drivers to keep directionality distinct. AI Dynamic Bass Control adjusts low frequencies at higher volumes and aims to limit distortion. The speaker supports Hi-Resolution Audio processing up to 24-bit/96kHz.

The Music Studio 7 can operate as a standalone unit. It can also work with additional compatible sound products or link with Samsung TVs via Q-Symphony for wider stereo or surround setups.

Samsung Australia has confirmed the Music Studio 7 will be part of the 2026 AV range in black and white finishes. Pricing and launch timing are still to come.

The Music Studio 5 (LS50H) is a smaller model for apartments and design-led interiors. It uses a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide, which shapes dispersion and supports consistent sound in the listening area. AI Dynamic Bass Control also features in this model.

The Music Studio 5 includes Wi-Fi casting, streaming service support, voice control and Bluetooth. It uses Samsung's Seamless Codec, which maintains audio quality over wireless connections between compatible Samsung devices.

Unified ecosystem

Samsung cites Omdia data that shows it has led the global soundbar market for 11 years in unit sales and revenue. The company said this position flows from the work of its Samsung Audio Lab in California, which handles tuning and acoustic engineering for new products.

For 2026, Samsung is placing greater emphasis on Q-Symphony. This system links Samsung TVs, soundbars and WiFi speakers, so they operate as a single sound setup. Owners will be able to connect up to five sound devices to a Samsung TV at once.

SpaceFit Sound Pro analyses room layout and device placement. It adjusts channel output based on those measurements and aims to give clearer dialogue and more distinct surround effects.

Wi-Fi connectivity and the SmartThings app sit at the centre of the control layer. Users can adjust sound settings, create speaker groups across rooms and access streaming and voice services through one interface. SmartThings also provides instant music controls on compatible mobile devices, which removes the need for separate remotes in many situations.

Sound Tower additions

Samsung is rounding out the 2026 audio portfolio with its Sound Tower series, the ST50F and ST40F, which it first revealed in 2025. These speakers target outdoor events and social gatherings and sit alongside the Music Studio speakers and Q-Series soundbars.

Samsung said the new Sound Tower products will also join the Australian 2026 AV line-up. Local pricing and availability details for the full audio range, including Sound Tower, will follow closer to launch.