Snap launches digital safety course for teenagers, parents

Snap has launched an interactive digital safety course for teenagers and parents, along with expanded arrival notifications in Snapchat's location-sharing tools.

The course, The Keys: A Guide to Digital Safety, takes about 45 minutes and uses scenario-based learning. It covers bullying, illicit drug activity, nude and intimate images, and sextortion. Snap developed the programme with Common Sense Media, with input from safety experts and reviews from members of Snap's Teen Council for Digital Well-Being.

Snap presents the course as hands-on rather than purely informational, likening it to driver education: students learn the rules and then practise how to respond in real-world situations.

Course Format

Participants can complete The Keys in one sitting or pause and return later. It includes videos, interactive reflections and guided scenarios, and outlines steps to take in difficult online situations. It also links to resources for getting help if a threat to safety or wellbeing arises.

The Keys has two sections. The first explains the main risks teenagers can encounter across a range of platforms and services. The second is a tutorial on Snapchat's safety features, settings and reporting tools.

Snap recommends that teenagers take the course with a parent, teacher or other trusted adult, framing it as a shared activity that encourages discussion about online behaviour and decision-making.

The launch comes as technology companies face continued scrutiny over safety for younger users. In response to concerns from regulators, schools and parents, platforms have introduced new reporting tools, parental controls and educational campaigns. Snap has also increased its focus on safety communications in recent years as part of that wider industry shift.

"We developed The Keys because we saw an opportunity in teen-focused digital safety education," said Jacqueline Beauchere, Snap's Global Head of Platform Safety. "This program goes beyond awareness; it builds practical skills by tackling the most challenging situations teenagers may face online. We hope The Keys helps provide teens with the critical thinking skills and confidence they need to navigate digital spaces safely."

Snapchat Tools

Alongside the course, Snap has updated Home Safe, a Snapchat feature that lets users notify a friend or family member when they arrive at a location. Snap said 1 million users have already used Home Safe to tell loved ones they reached home safely.

The updated arrival notifications expand the concept beyond home. Users can set one-time or recurring alerts for specific places, and Snapchat will automatically send a notification when they arrive.

Snap said the feature is designed for routine situations where someone might otherwise message manually. Examples include letting someone know you are back for the night while travelling, or confirming arrival at a weekly class, training session, practice or meeting.

The changes highlight how social platforms are blending communication features with safety tools. Arrival notifications sit alongside measures such as account controls and reporting functions, which companies say can reduce harm and support more transparent communication between teenagers and caregivers.

Family Centre

Snap also highlighted its Family Centre and in-app parental tools, which it says allow parents to see who their teenagers are messaging on Snapchat and manage key settings.

Snap has increasingly paired education with product updates, offering guidance for parents alongside features for teenagers who use the app day to day. The release of The Keys and the expanded arrival notifications suggests the company will continue investing in both training materials and in-app settings as it develops its broader safety approach.