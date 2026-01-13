Tineco unveils immersive CES zones for new Floor One vacuums

Tineco has outlined a new product line-up for its floorcare range at CES, including two additions to its Floor One series and an updated showcase format built around "Modern Living" spaces.

The company said it will present an immersive set of zones rather than a traditional exhibition booth. Each zone centres on a specific product and a contemporary home setting.

Tineco said it has more than 23 million users globally and it describes itself as the world's number one household wet and dry vacuum cleaner brand.

Show Format

Tineco's CES display uses a set of themed areas it calls experiential zones. The company said visitors will see how its products fit into everyday routines across different living spaces.

The zones include the Innovation Lab, the Creative Studio, the Urban Retreat and the Flagship Residence. Tineco said each space links to a different model in its Floor One line-up.

Floor Washer Line-up

In the Innovation Lab zone, Tineco plans to show the Floor One S9 Scientist. The company said the model uses iLoop Smart Sensor technology for intelligent mess detection. It also includes a high-temperature deep cleaning mode for removal of tough stains.

In the Creative Studio zone, Tineco plans to feature the Floor One Station S9 Artist. The company said the model includes a StreakFree Scraper for a "streak-free, barefoot-ready finish". It also uses HydroBurst technology, which it describes as a high-pressure angled water jet for heavy and dried-on stains.

Tineco also highlighted a Smart Refresh Station that it said automatically replenishes hot water. It also cited a FlashDry self-cleaning system with steam.

In the Urban Retreat zone, Tineco plans to introduce the Floor One i7 Fold. The company said the model will make its debut at CES. It said the product weighs just under 8 lbs. It also has a slim, foldable design and a 180° foldable base designed to reach under low furniture.

In the Flagship Residence zone, Tineco plans to display the Floor One S9 Master. The company described it as the flagship of the Master series. It listed features including a 180° lay-flat profile, wide-angle DustReveal lighting, anti-tangle brush technology and a colour-shifting display that provides real-time cleaning guidance.

Executive Comment

Tineco said it sees CES as a venue for introducing new products and new presentation formats.

"CES has always been a place to introduce what's next, and this year we're rethinking how we show it," said Mr. Leng, CEO, Tineco. "Through our Modern Living concept, we're moving beyond a traditional booth to create design-led environments that bring thoughtful engineering and refined design to life. Introducing the FLOOR ONE Master Series and FLOOR ONE i7 Fold in this setting reflects our commitment to delivering dependable performance and intentional design for modern households."

Broader Range

Apart from floor washers, Tineco said attendees will also see other products from its range at CES. These include the Pure One A90S and S70 stick vacuums, and the Carpet One Cruiser, which it said won a TIME Best Inventions of 2025 award.

Tineco said it was founded in 1998 and launched its first product as a vacuum cleaner. It said it introduced what it describes as the first smart vacuum in 2019. The company said it now sells across floor care, kitchen and personal care categories, with availability in around 30 countries.

The company's CES line-up includes the Floor One Master Series and the Floor One i7 Fold, alongside other vacuum products in its portfolio.