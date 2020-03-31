Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency

As lockdowns are put in place around the world and businesses send their workforces home to work remotely, makeshift offices are being haphazardly set up in corners of living rooms, home studies and spare bedrooms in households across Australia and New Zealand.

COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish and efficient as possible?

Laptop stands, USB hubs and headphone charging stands are just some of the accessories that can reinvigorate home offices, says Twelve South, a tech accessory provider.

Here’s a look at some of the most convenient offerings from Twelve South:



Laptop stands

Curve

This modern and minimal design complements your MacBook and

Workspace while elevating the screen 6.5-inches and keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling.

It also allows access to your MacBook screen lift for one-handed opening.

The Curve has two slender arms that allow maximum airflow and support today’s ultra-light laptops, and comes in matte-black aluminium.



Curve SE

This laptop stand comes in matte white, matching all of the white Apple accessories

like the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard.

“While others may chase the latest colour of MacBook, we continue to look for better ways to integrate your work tools into your workspace,” says Twelve South founder Andrew Green.

“Desktop accessories - especially MacBook stands - are inherently home decor. They should match your room, your style, your desk and complement (not copy) your MacBook.

“Our latest solution, while deceptively simple, is a beautiful matte white MacBook stand we call Curve SE”.



HiRise

This stand is height-adjustable, letting users turn their laptops into desktops. It can elevate

a MacBook a few inches off a desk—or up to half a foot.

Some workers at home are set up on a dining table or bench, giving them tech neck as they constantly look down to their screen. The HiRise brings the screen to eye level, wherever that may be.

“Today there are six different MacBooks in three different screen sizes,” says Green.

“It's critical to be able to adjust the height of your MacBook to your perfect height.

“One size does not fit all.”



StayGo USB-C Hub

Twelve South also offers an aesthetically-minded USB-C Hub for later model MacBooks with only two USB-C ports.

Instead of a hub which sits right next to the laptop, the StayGo has a desktop-length cable which allows connections and power to be located out of sight, ensuring a tidy workspace.

The connections include 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A (x3), independent Micro-SD card slots and an 85W USB-C pass-through power.

The StayGo also comes with a six-inch travel cable, which is stored inside the Hub. This eliminates the burden of having a fixed cable, with no customisable sizes to suit specific needs.



Fermata headphone charging stand

This product doubles as both a display unit for your premium headphones and as a charging station.

The stand is topped with a contoured leather saddle and features a cable built into the post of the stand which has a reversible micro USB connector that lets you connect it into your headphones with ease.

It also has an additional USB port at its base, so phones and tablets can be charged at the same time as the headphones.