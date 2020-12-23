Zoom lifts 40-minute limit on free accounts for the holidays

Zoom is lifting its 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for the holidays.

The online video platform says COVID-19 changed "how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020," and as people look for alternative ways to celebrate the holidays this season, virtual holiday gatherings will not be cut short.

The 40-minute limit will be lifted on the following dates/times:

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26New Years Eve, New Years Day, Last Day of Kwanzaa: 10a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan, 2.

"As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions.

"Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short."

Users do not need to do anything to remove the limit — it will be automatically lifted during these designated times.

According to Zoom, here are a few actions users can take to ensure they have a "wonderful virtual get-together with loved ones":

Protect your session from uninvited guests by requiring a meeting passcode to join and enabling Waiting Rooms – and don’t share your meeting IDs on social media or other public forums

Learn how to get started on Zoom with basic tips and answers to frequently asked questions

Download festive virtual backgrounds and have fun with our video filters!

Get creative with how you Zoom — check out some ideas for hosting virtual parties and tips for connecting with family and friends

"We’re proud to have been a part of your lives in 2020 and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season," Zoom says.

Earlier this year, Zoom was named a Leader for two of Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrants: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Meeting Solutions — the latter for the fifth consecutive year.

“We are happy that Gartner has chosen Zoom as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for both Meeting Solutions and UCaaS,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said at the time.

“We are proud of the role we have been able to play in keeping the world connected with our frictionless, reliable, and secure technology."