f5-nz logo
Story image

Zoom lifts 40-minute limit on free accounts for the holidays

23 Dec 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Zoom is lifting its 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for the holidays. 

The online video platform says COVID-19 changed "how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020," and as people look for alternative ways to celebrate the holidays this season, virtual holiday gatherings will not be cut short.

The 40-minute limit will be lifted on the following dates/times:

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26New Years Eve, New Years Day, Last Day of Kwanzaa: 10a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan, 2.

"COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same," the company says. 

"As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions.

"Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short."

Users do not need to do anything to remove the limit — it will be automatically lifted during these designated times.

According to Zoom, here are a few actions users can take to ensure they have a "wonderful virtual get-together with loved ones":

  • Protect your session from uninvited guests by requiring a meeting passcode to join and enabling Waiting Rooms – and don’t share your meeting IDs on social media or other public forums
  • Learn how to get started on Zoom with basic tips and answers to frequently asked questions
  • Download festive virtual backgrounds and have fun with our video filters!
  • Get creative with how you Zoom — check out some ideas for hosting virtual parties and tips for connecting with family and friends

"We’re proud to have been a part of your lives in 2020 and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season," Zoom says.

Earlier this year, Zoom was named a Leader for two of Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrants: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Meeting Solutions — the latter for the fifth consecutive year.

“We are happy that Gartner has chosen Zoom as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for both Meeting Solutions and UCaaS,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said at the time.

“We are proud of the role we have been able to play in keeping the world connected with our frictionless, reliable, and secure technology."

Related stories:
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
Microsoft spruces up Teams platform with several new features
Dig deeper:
Zoom Video conference Holiday season
Story image
Game review: Twin Mirror
The official police report claims Nick died in an accident due to a car crash, but his daughter Joan thinks her father’s death was planned. Joan asks the help of Sam to look into the matter. More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Mario Kart Live, the toy all 90s kids wanted
Mario Kart Live is an excellent toy for big and small kids that will provide hours of fun. More
Story image
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
Story image
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Te Awamutu is of particular significance because it is home to Spark’s third-busiest mobile cell site for mobile data usage in the country.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
Game review: Twin Mirror
The official police report claims Nick died in an accident due to a car crash, but his daughter Joan thinks her father’s death was planned. Joan asks the help of Sam to look into the matter. More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Mario Kart Live, the toy all 90s kids wanted
Mario Kart Live is an excellent toy for big and small kids that will provide hours of fun. More
Story image
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
Story image
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Te Awamutu is of particular significance because it is home to Spark’s third-busiest mobile cell site for mobile data usage in the country.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EXO AX AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router
D-Link pushes the boundaries of home wireless networking with an impressive Wi-Fi 6 router. We take a look.More
Story image
Apple reveals AirPods Max, the company's debut in over-ear headphones
Retailing at NZ$999, Apple is marketing the AirPods Max as ‘the ultimate personal listening experience’, and its RRP establishes it as at the very top end of the market price-wise. More
Story image
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Riser
As an Apple fan, Twelve South is one of my favourite brands to look at when organising a desk space. This time, I got the chance to take a look at the Curve Riser. More
Story image
Unitec becomes first member to join NZ Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy
The academy has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in the rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.More
Story image
Poly A/NZ shares tips for transitioning back to the office
What makes up the modern workplace? As we’ve all learnt, the paradigms of centralised offices, commutes, swipe cards and water cooler gossip have all been turned on their heads in 2020.More
Story image
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs
The Apple TV app will launch on select Sony TV models during the month of December. The firmMore
Story image
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Story image
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
The code sets out the requirements Chorus must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services, including ADSL and VDSL. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
Story image
Former CEO of Kordia, Scott Bartlett, dies at age 40
Bartlett, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished and high-profile tech executives, passed away after a battle with cancer.More
Story image
Game review: Space Invaders Forever
Space Invaders was one of the first arcade games to be released when it came out way back in 1978.  Despite being a very old arcade game, it is still influential today.More
Story image
Cybercriminals target COVID-19 vaccine - report
Attackers did not spare clinics where COVID-19 patients were being treated or pharmaceutical sites where vaccine research was being conducted.More
Story image
Gamers targeted as identity theft, bullying and cheating increases online
More than a tenth of gamers have had their ID stolen – which could be worth as much as $347bn globally, according to new research.More
Story image
5G flaws allow criminals to steal data, cut access to the web
"There is a risk that attackers will take advantage of standalone 5G networks while they are being established and operators are getting to grips with potential vulnerabilities."More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox On-The-Go
Some of us love to celebrate through singing and playing music. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed for just such occasions.More
Story image
'High score' for New Zealand's thriving gaming sector
But it seems larger studios are taking a large chunk of the export pie.More
Story image
Game review: Assassin’s Creed Vahalla
If you loved Assassin’s Creed games from 2017 onward, you’ll love what Assassin’s Creed Vahalla has to offer.More
Story image
NZ's first hyperscale data centre to be built in Invercargill
Invercargill’s cool climate, land space, remote location and its renewable energy capabilities make it an attractive location for a data centre.More
Story image
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Christmas tech gifts pose cybersecurity risks - ProofPoint
Fraudsters are targeting last-minute Christmas shoppers via email and hackers are targeting electronic devices that feature on many wish lists.More
Game review: Cyberpunk 2077
Damn, this game shines when it comes to narrative, writes JP Dumas.More
ComCom testing programme improves NZ broadband performance
The Commerce Commission's Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has helped to identify and fix network problems.More
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
Ministry of Health successfully completes COVID-19 tracing technology trial
The New Zealand Ministry of Health, the New Zealand Government's principal advisor on health and disability, completed the community-led Bluetooth contact tracing technology trial in Rotorua.More
Hands-on review: Opkix One waterproof HD micro-camera
Occasionally, I’m sent a product that really blows me away.More
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.More
Review: The true wireless earbuds you’ve been looking for?
Today, I’m going to talk about Chinese brand Padmate’s latest offering: the PaMu Quiet which retails at $299.More
Kiwis have "world-class" broadband - TCF
"If we look at data internationally, we know our country is faring well, with New Zealand broadband speeds continuously improving and our fixed line broadband speeds above the OECD average."More
Documents overtake photos in the cloud amid COVID-19
People are storing documents more often than photos and other media files in the cloud by 29% amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.More
Research: Pandemic no match for resilient internet infrastructure
Despite fears that the increase in traffic could overwhelm the global internet infrastructure, new research shows it has been absolutely consistent.More
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
The DWA-X3000 can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology.More
Game review: Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising is a very fun open-world action-adventure game that features some similarities to games like Breath of the Wild and Assassin’s Creed.More
IDC: NZ's smartphone market sees a 35% boost in Q3 2020
The report also found a significant increase in brick-and-mortar retail spending compared to H1 2020, when spending was concentrated on online channels due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.More
Govt must allow border exemptions for tech professionals - NZTech
NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says a review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative.More
Price of Bitcoin reaches all-time high in 2020
Bitcoin's epic bull run is backed by strong investor interest, according to new research from analyst firm GlobalData.More
COVID sees 400% surge in cyber crime
"The current global pandemic has restrained the world, creating a perfect environment for cybercriminals to flourish."More
Kiwi software company paves the way for mainstream decentralisation
Sylo, the software development company, has launched Oya, which has been described as ‘the beginning of mainstream decentralisation’. More
More stories