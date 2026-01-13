AI ‘celebrity’ Bruce Ryder to embark on global tour

An Australian creative studio has launched an AI-generated entertainment character, Bruce Ryder, and set out plans for a global tour starting in Los Angeles, alongside an ongoing interactive social media programme.

Bruce Ryder is an AI-created character developed by Australian Creative Director Miss Em, also known as Emma Barbato. The project positions Ryder as an AI celebrity and centres on a recurring show format that runs across multiple social platforms.

The character recently received recognition in Australia's AI events circuit and has appeared in conference programming and short film work, according to details provided by the studio and its creator.

Show format

Ryder appears as the host of 'The Bruce Ryder Show', which the project describes as a weekly radio-style show distributed on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. The format invites audience messages and responses, which then influence the direction of the story.

The studio describes the approach as hyperfiction. It frames the concept as a blend of narrative, gaming elements, live interaction, and social media distribution. Ryder functions as the lead character across this evolving storyline.

The description differentiates Ryder from AI avatars that focus on photorealistic visuals or influencer-style posting. The studio describes the character as transparent about being artificial and written with a "cheeky, self-aware personality".

Awards and events

Ryder won Best AI Influencer of 2025 at the Australian AI Festival, according to the announcement. The project said the award placed Ryder ahead of international entrants backed by corporations.

The character also appeared on stage at Retail Global in 2025, where Ryder co-presented with Barbato. The project describes this as a first for an AI character at a major Australian event stage.

In film, Ryder was cast in the Belgian AI-driven short film Genesis.0, which director Halim Alraishi led. The studio also said Ryder's schedule includes a global tour starting in Los Angeles, in partnership with Hot Juice Studios.

Commercial work

The studio said Ryder has undertaken brand collaborations. It cited a limited-edition grooming line that sold and a separate line of merchandise.

The project positions the character as more than a synthetic influencer account. It describes Ryder as a platform concept for interactive media and audience participation.

Concerns over AI media

The studio places Ryder's positioning within wider debates about synthetic media. It argues that audiences increasingly question the authenticity and ethics of AI-generated content as AI output becomes more common across social platforms.

It also argues that Ryder's appeal comes from an approach that does not attempt to appear human. The announcement presents the character as focused on entertainment and interaction rather than imitation of human creators.

Barbato framed the format as collaborative and responsive to viewers. This new format, driven by story and audience play, signals a cultural pivot from static algorithmic content toward hyper-media entertainment, where humans and AI create together in real time.

The studio also describes hyperfiction as a distinct media format that changes in response to audience input. It claims the approach differs from traditional linear storytelling because it evolves as viewers contribute.

In its positioning, the project argues that the model could influence future AI-native entertainment characters. It describes hyperfiction as the blueprint for what AI entertainment could become.

The studio, Duke and Dame AI, describes its work as focused on AI-powered characters and interactive storytelling experiences. It is based in Australia and founded by Barbato.

In the announcement, the studio linked Ryder's growth to shifting audience expectations around synthetic content.