ASUS wins deal to supply 8,500 Chromebooks to ACT

ASUS and ASI Solutions have won a major contract with the ACT Education Directorate to supply more than 8,500 Chromebooks for public schools from 2026.

The deal covers the rollout of ASUS 12.2-inch Flip/Touch Chromebooks, model CR1204F. The devices will go into ACT public schools as part of a large refresh of student hardware.

The contract marks a significant expansion of ASUS's presence in the Australian education market. It also extends ASI Solutions' role as a deployment and support partner for school technology projects.

Large-scale rollout

The agreement will see the 8,500-plus Chromebooks delivered as fully configured units. The devices will ship with software and settings in place for classroom use.

ASI Solutions will manage deployment, configuration and staging. The company will also run ongoing support services for the program.

The project spans multiple ACT public schools. The schedule places the bulk of deliveries in 2026.

The ACT Education Directorate selected the ASUS Chromebook after a competitive tender. The decision covered device robustness, service terms and pricing.

Rugged classroom devices

The ASUS 12.2-inch Flip/Touch Chromebook is built for daily use in school environments. The device includes reinforced casing for durability.

It has a garaged stylus that sits within the chassis. It also has a flip design that allows multiple modes, including tablet-style use.

ASUS will back each Chromebook with a three-year Next Business Day On-Site service warranty. The warranty includes ASUS Repair Service and battery coverage across the fleet.

The service package aims to reduce disruption when devices fail. It sets out a framework for quick repair or replacement within schools.

Channel partnership

ASUS is using ASI Solutions as its channel partner for the rollout. ASI will act as the main contact for deployment logistics.

Leon Brumen, Head of Commercial at ASUS, said the relationship with ASI sits at the centre of the deal. "Our strategic partnership with ASI Solutions is key to providing unparalleled technology solutions for ACT Education. By integrating ASI's expertise with ASUS' industry-leading products, service, and warranty, we guarantee students reliable, high-quality devices essential for supporting their learning outcomes. ASUS is committed to ensuring this initiative profoundly benefits thousands of ACT students," said Brumen.

ASI Solutions will oversee the end-to-end process for the devices. This includes receiving units from ASUS, preparing them for school networks and managing rollout to sites.

The company will also support the installed base over its lifecycle. This includes maintenance and service coordination.

Deployment at scale

ASI Solutions has worked with schools across Australia and New Zealand for several decades. The company focuses on technology projects in education.

Director Justin Lowe said the ACT contract reflects growing demand for managed device programs in schools. "We're proud to secure this tender and deepen our partnership with ASUS. Through our services, devices are precisely configured and ready for immediate deployment demonstrating our unwavering commitment to enhancing educational outcomes across the ACT. This partnership powerfully showcases the unique value of our combined capabilities in managing the lifecycle of devices at scale. It further reinforces our purpose: making our customers' lives easier through the effective deployment and ongoing support of their technology requirements," said Lowe.

The project involves coordination between the ACT Education Directorate, ASUS and ASI Solutions. It also requires alignment with school IT teams for rollout and integration.

The fully configured approach is designed to limit setup work by school staff. It also creates a common device standard across participating schools.

Future tenders

The companies expect the ACT deployment to influence future education and government projects. The program is one of the larger single deployments of ASUS Chromebooks into Australian schools.

ASUS views the contract as a reference point for other state and territory education tenders. The company is targeting larger shares of national school device programs.

ASI Solutions plans to use the project as a case study for lifecycle management at scale. The firm sees growing interest in bundled device, deployment and warranty offerings from school systems.

The ACT rollout is scheduled to continue through 2026, with further large-scale education and government tenders expected over the same period.