DLC review: Two Point Museum: Zooseum DLC (Switch 2)

FutureFive had a chance to review Two Point Museum on Switch 2 last year, and it was one of 2025's surprising highlights. It tasks the player to create their own museum, and they have to make sure both staff and customers are happy.

In the base game, you could only mostly display non-living things like dinosaur bones, artefacts, and other things of that nature. The only living things included in the base game were fish in an aquarium.

However, a new DLC pack is now available for Switch 2 owners of Two Point Museum. This is because the Zooseum DLC is out, and this allows you to create a place where you can display and take care of many different animals from around the world!

Unlike historical artefacts like dinosaur bones, a lot more care is needed to make sure living animals are happy and thriving in your zoo. Before you go out on an expedition to capture animals, you need to build an enclosure that is appropriate enough for them to live in.

Another facility that you need to build before you get animals is a hospital of some kind. The hospital is important because several animals will get sick, and you need a place and experts in your zoo to ensure they live long and healthy.

The first types of animals you can acquire in the DLC are snakes and frogs. They don't need too much maintenance because they can live in small enclosures called 'Terrariums'. These are glass-type cabinets that are easy to build and display.

When you progress further into the game, you will need to complete specific missions that will give you access to more animals to collect for your "zooseum". Some of the other animals in the game include tigers, zebras, pandas, lions, and many more.

Since these types of animals are larger, you will need to build bigger habitats for them. You may also need to plant more trees so that their enclosure resembles a real-life jungle or forest. Not all animals can live in the same type of habitat in this game.

One of the more unique aspects of the Zooseum DLC is that animals need to be fed. If you don't give them food in their enclosure, they will die. I remember getting a snake and a frog, but they unfortunately died because I forgot to feed them, as I was too busy completing other tasks.

One other thing that can happen is that you must not place tigers or lions with other types of herbivores in the same place. If you make this mistake, the lions and tigers will pretty much eat the rest of the animals you found!

Instead of going out in the wild, you can also breed your own animals or adopt them from the local sanctuary. There are a lot of new gaming mechanics to remember, but the results are great once you know what you are doing.

The only negative thing I can say about the DLC is that some missions can be unclear. I had to reread some tasks multiple times, or even had to watch a YouTube video for more guidance.

Despite some minor flaws, the Zooseum DLC for Two Point Museum is a great addition to the game. This DLC is perfect if you are an animal lover like me.

Verdict: 8.5/10