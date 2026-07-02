Geotab launches AI dash cam for fleets in Australia

Geotab has launched its GO Focus Pro dash cam in Australia and New Zealand as fleet operators report growing concern over driver fatigue and safety.

The device joins Geotab's GO Focus range and is aimed at commercial fleets seeking to monitor vehicles, drivers and surrounding road conditions through a single video telematics system. It supports up to five auxiliary cameras, giving operators visibility across the cabin, cargo, trailers and nearby traffic.

The launch reflects broader uptake of in-cab video systems in Australia. Geotab's Connected Fleets in Australia Report 2026 found driver fatigue and safety were the leading challenge for fleet managers, while 53% of Australian fleets now use in-cab video technology to improve safety and reduce operational risk.

Integrated into the MyGeotab platform, GO Focus Pro uses artificial intelligence to issue in-cab audio alerts and identify road risks. It is designed to detect traffic light violations, potential forward collisions and vulnerable road users in blind spots through external cameras.

The system also includes automated driver scoring to flag repeat infractions and risky behaviour, including mobile phone use and signs of fatigue. Managers can assign coaching sessions within the platform and track progress, while drivers receive immediate warnings intended to help them correct behaviour during trips.

Other features include Smart Sequence, which presents significant fleet events in a condensed format for safety teams to review, and Smart Driver ID, which assigns drivers using facial recognition. The system also includes a zero-latency backup monitor for reversing, docking and other low-speed manoeuvres where blind spots can be a concern.

According to Geotab, the product does not rely on systematic human review of footage, instead using an AI-driven process. That approach is likely to form part of the privacy debate around in-cab monitoring, particularly as employers and drivers weigh the balance between safety oversight and workplace surveillance.

Safety pressures

Fleet operators in Australia face mounting pressure from compliance rules, fuel costs, customer service demands and road safety obligations. In that environment, video telematics has moved beyond collision and insurance investigations to become a broader system for driver management and operational oversight.

For transport businesses, the appeal lies in earlier detection of risky behaviour and quicker access to footage after incidents. Operators also use video records to challenge disputed claims, review procedures and identify patterns that may require training or route changes.

Chris Martin, Senior Manager, Solutions Engineering APAC, Geotab, linked the launch to those wider pressures on the sector.

"The Australian fleet industry is facing a growing mix of safety, compliance and operational pressures. Driver fatigue remains the number one challenge for fleet managers, while rising costs and increasing customer expectations continue to place additional strain on both businesses and drivers," Martin said.

His comments reflect the commercial context around the product. Companies running delivery, field service and heavy transport fleets are under pressure to limit downtime, keep insurance and repair costs under control, and show they are taking reasonable steps to manage safety risks.

Video telematics providers have responded by expanding their systems from front-facing dash cams to multi-camera set-ups with software that can classify events automatically. That has created a more crowded market, with suppliers competing on the number of cameras supported, the quality of event detection and how quickly managers can review footage.

Market shift

Geotab said the opportunity for fleet operators is not simply to gather more data, but to apply real-time insight to support drivers and identify risks earlier.

"At the same time, we're seeing organisations embrace connected vehicle technologies and video telematics as practical tools to improve safety outcomes and reduce risk. The opportunity isn't simply to collect more data, but to use real-time insights to better support drivers, identify potential risks earlier and create safer, more resilient fleet operations. Solutions like the GO Focus Pro are designed to help fleets turn those insights into action, giving drivers greater support on the road while helping organisations build safer and more resilient operations," Martin said.

GO Focus Pro expands a product family that already includes GO Focus Plus and other compatible cameras. The wider range is intended to give fleets options across different vehicle types and risk profiles while keeping video and telematics data within the same workflow.

Geotab works with more than 100,000 customers globally, connecting about 6 million vehicles and assets. Its systems process 100 billion data points each day.

GO Focus Pro is now available in Australia and New Zealand through Geotab and its authorised reseller network.