HP New Zealand leads with dual sustainability certifications for IT

HP New Zealand has become the first information technology brand to secure the dual Eco Choice Aotearoa and TCO Certified sustainability certifications. The move recognises the environmental credentials of a wide range of HP's IT products in the New Zealand market.

Dual certification

The collaboration between Eco Choice Aotearoa and TCO Certified marks the first time a local New Zealand ecolabel and an international IT certification have been aligned. The intention is to set consistent standards for sustainability across borders, making it easier for organisations and consumers to identify IT goods that adhere to rigorous environmental and ethical requirements.

As a result of this partnership, IT purchasers can look for dual-labelled products that have gone through third-party assessment for compliance with international best practices. The standards cover durability, repairability, product stewardship, and responsible sourcing.

"The need for sustainable IT products has never been more urgent, with Kiwis currently generating 10-15 kgs of e-waste per person annually, and only around 25% of that is being recycled," said Laura Gemmell, Chief Executive Officer, Eco Choice Aotearoa.

Addressing e-waste

New Zealand faces a significant challenge with electronic waste, as most e-waste generated by individuals is not recycled. The certifications aim to encourage more responsible procurement and consumption, with the longer-term goal of reducing e-waste sent to landfill and promoting a circular economy.

Gemmell said the new partnership would help both organisations and individual buyers make informed choices. "With this partnership with TCO Certified, we're excited to make it easier for both procurers and individual consumers in New Zealand to make responsible purchasing decisions, as products bearing ECA and TCO Certified's dual certification meet stringent criteria on durability, repairability, product stewardship, and responsible sourcing.

"Congratulations to HP New Zealand for being a true sustainability leader, understanding that both global and local action are essential to making a meaningful impact," said Gemmell.

Local procurement focus

HP's products covered by the certification include display monitors, all-in-one personal computers, desktops, notebooks and laptops, and Poly-branded headsets. The dual qualification integrates HP's established global sustainability efforts with a framework recognised by New Zealand's public and private sectors.

"Kiwis want credible, easy to understand signals that a device will last longer, use fewer resources and comes from a responsible supply chain. HP products have long held TCO Certified, and building on this foundation with the addition of a locally respected ecolabel helps support our customers as we collectively shift towards a circular, low-carbon future," said Shannon Harris, Managing Director of HP New Zealand.

Cross-border alignment

Eco Choice Aotearoa and TCO Development are both members of the Global Ecolabelling Network and operate independently of industry. The dual certification is underpinned by ISO 14024 type 1 requirements, providing assurance of process and accountability. Only brands that meet Eco Choice Aotearoa's local standards and values, including recognition of Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles, can qualify.

The collaboration is intended to help buyers in both Australia and New Zealand request and identify IT products and supply chains that have undergone robust third-party scrutiny. "Partnering with ECA through dual certification allows IT buyers in New Zealand to request more sustainable computers and other devices, with the assurance that products and their supply chains have undergone rigorous third-party verification," said Clare Hobby, Director of External Engagement at TCO Development.

"Eco Choice Aotearoa and TCO Development invite businesses purchasing IT in Australia and New Zealand to unlock the advantages of dual certification and enhance their sustainability impact," said Hobby.