Logitech & ghd unveil personalised tech gifts for NZ holidays

Logitech and ghd have unveiled their latest holiday season collections in New Zealand, introducing an expanded set of tech gifts tailored to differing lifestyles and interests. The products, ranging from portable audio speakers to high-end hair styling tools, underscore the ongoing focus on personalisation and application-specific design within the consumer tech and beauty sectors.

Audio options

Ultimate Ears, a Logitech brand, has released two new portable speakers targeting social gatherings and outdoor excursions. The EVERBOOM, priced at NZD $429.95, delivers 360-degree sound and features a waterproof, dustproof and floatable chassis. Designed for use from backyard parties to beach outings, it offers versatility for consumers seeking robust wireless audio. The slimmer MINIROLL, at NZD $129.95, is positioned for those on the move, with drop protection and a strap for attachment to backpacks or bikes, aiming at outdoor enthusiasts needing portable sound solutions.

Gaming essentials

The company has broadened its product suite for gamers of all levels. The G321 LIGHTSPEED headset is geared towards beginners with a price point of NZD $59.99, pairing lightweight design with memory foam ear cups and a long battery life. For committed PC gamers, the G515 TKL RAPID keyboard is available at NZD $169.99 and features magnetic switches with customisable actuation.

For simulation racing enthusiasts, the G RS50 System, at NZD $699.99, provides a home racing experience through direct-drive power and proprietary haptics. Additionally, the G ASTRO A50 X McLaren Racing Edition headset, retailing for NZD $429.99, features positional audio drivers and connectivity across multiple platforms, finished in McLaren Racing branding.

Work accessories

The MX Master 4 mouse, priced at NZD $249.95, continues Logitech's emphasis on performance peripherals for productivity. The device is promoted for its ergonomic design and aims to improve user comfort in professional environments.

Beauty technology

In the haircare and styling category, ghd has launched the Chronos hair straightener, incorporating real-time temperature monitoring with the promise of consistent styling heat at 185°C. This technology is designed to reduce unnecessary heat exposure while delivering styling results suited for both home users and professionals.

"At ghd we are dedicated to developing pioneering technologies and creating the best-in-class products that tackle consumer and professional stylist needs. ghd chronos, our latest beauty-tech breakthrough, is a momentous launch for ghd as it represents the pinnacle of over 22 years of understanding and mastering heat styling. Revolutionising the styler category, ghd chronos is the most advanced styler in the ghd award-winning styler portfolio, featuring HD technology to deliver the best performance we have ever seen from our stylers," said Jeroen Temmerman, CEO, ghd.

The ghd Cherry Chic Limited Edition Chronos Styler Gift Set is now listed at NZD $510 in New Zealand, pitched as a luxury beauty gift for the holiday season.