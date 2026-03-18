NAD debuts CI Modular audio series for Australian racks

NAD Electronics has launched its CI Modular Series in Australia through distributor Amber Technology, adding three compact models aimed at custom residential and commercial installations.

The range uses a 1/3U-wide by 1U-high chassis format designed for dense rack layouts. It targets multi-room audio systems where installers need to combine streaming and amplification across multiple zones.

Three models

The CI Modular Series includes a single-zone streamer, a streaming amplifier, and a multi-channel power amplifier.

The NAD CI S2 Single Zone Streamer is a one-zone music streaming option. The NAD CI SA2-120 BluOS Streaming Amplifier combines amplification with integrated BluOS software. The NAD CI PA4-60 4 Channel Power Amplifier delivers four channels of power amplification for multi-zone configurations.

NAD is positioning the series as a scalable platform for integrators working on new builds and retrofit projects. The compact format allows more devices to fit in a rack, which is useful in comms rooms and AV cabinets where height and ventilation are limited.

BluOS focus

BluOS is central to the series' streaming and control approach. The software supports high-resolution music streaming and multi-room management, and offers integration with third-party control systems commonly used in professional AV and smart home installations.

This matters for integrators building multi-brand systems, where audio components need to work within broader control frameworks rather than rely on standalone consumer apps.

Nathan Brady, General Manager, Integrated Solutions, Amber Technology, said, "The CI Modular Series reflects NAD Electronics' clear focus on the needs of today's integrators. The compact form factor, scalability, and BluOS integration make it a practical and flexible platform for residential and commercial projects across Australia. It gives our integration partners access to high-performance NAD audio in a format that supports efficient rack design and long-term system reliability."

The CI Modular Series enters an Australian market where custom installers increasingly deliver whole-of-building audio alongside network, lighting, video distribution, and security. In multi-zone projects, installers often choose between centralised rack-based amplification and distributed in-room solutions, weighing trade-offs in wiring complexity and serviceability.

Rack density can become a constraint as projects add more zones, sources, and endpoints. Smaller chassis formats can free up space for network switching, power conditioning, and control hardware, or enable additional audio zones within the same rack footprint.

DSP updates

Alongside the modular series launch, NAD has refreshed its CI DSP amplifier range, including the CI 8-150 DSP, CI 8-120 DSP, and CI 16-60 DSP. The updates focus on management functions and signal processing tools used during commissioning and ongoing support.

The refreshed range adds a redesigned user interface with a live status dashboard for remote checks, plus enhanced zone grouping, zone-specific sleep functions, and global input flexibility.

DSP features have also been expanded across the updated models, including limiters, delay, and phase control. These changes are intended to support subwoofer integration in installed systems.

Other updates include improved power management, password protection, reduced boot-up time, and enhanced third-party API integration. Remote monitoring remains a priority for professional installers, particularly where service calls are costly and downtime can disrupt venues or shared residential systems.

Amber Technology distributes products across professional broadcast, film, recording, live production, musical instruments, and installation markets in Australia and New Zealand, placing NAD's CI range within a broader catalogue sold to integrators and AV dealers.

The NAD Electronics CI Modular Series is scheduled to be available in Australia from April 2026.