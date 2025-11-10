New Zealand students face digital risks well beyond social media

A new study has revealed that New Zealand students are facing a wide range of online risks that extend far beyond social media, with digital bullying and exposure to harmful content growing in frequency and affecting a greater variety of digital platforms.

Wider risk landscape

Analysis of 22,000 anonymised at-risk alerts from 70,000 students, representing 10% of schools nationwide, found an average of three alerts every hour. Bullying accounted for nearly 45% of all alerts, but there are increasing concerns about offensive behaviour, adult content, and incidents categorised as "vulnerable person", which often represent students seeking help.

Significantly, over 1,000 bullying-related alerts were identified within collaborative tools like Google Docs-environments often assumed to be secure. These tools now generate 40% of all flagged activity, outpacing gaming, learning apps, and even AI tools, which are also emerging hubs for at-risk content and behaviour.

New channels emerge

The data show students are increasingly exposed to risks across a broad spectrum of platforms, including gaming (23% of alerts), educational platforms (13%), and AI tools (10%). While social media remains a concern, the diversity of platforms generating alerts reveals that challenges are not confined to one digital space.

Students are also engaging with AI-powered platforms to explore personal issues or ask sensitive questions, sometimes when they are unwilling to approach adults directly. Other commonly used sites, such as YouTube, music, and shopping apps, collectively contributed numerous alerts, highlighting the pervasive nature of digital risk.

Impact on wellbeing

"New Zealand already has disproportionately high levels of bullying compared to other OECD countries - nearly double the average. Unlike traditional bullying, harmful content online persists indefinitely, it spreads at speed, and it follows students home where teachers and parents cannot see it. We know its psychological toll is severe, with strong links to suicidal ideation, depression, absenteeism and poor academic performance," said Saunil Hagler, Education Director, Linewize.

This heightened exposure has prompted mental health concerns, particularly as cyberbullying and online harms become more strongly linked to self-harm and psychological issues than offline bullying. Offending content and behaviour not only persist, but can also be difficult for schools and parents to detect and address.

Challenges for schools

The report highlights the difficulties schools face in keeping pace with shifting online risks. Most digital activity in learning environments is only partially visible to staff, while many platforms used by students offer private or anonymous communication functions that complicate monitoring efforts.

Hagler reported a recent case involving a young person allegedly groomed by a staff member through Google Docs, Snapchat, and Instagram, underscoring the risks within ostensibly safe environments.

Intervention and responses

Currently, 252 schools in New Zealand are using Linewize Monitor, a system designed to flag at-risk digital behaviour by combining artificial intelligence with human evaluation. The tool does not block access to content, but gives staff insight into activity across commonly used platforms, enabling early intervention for wellbeing or safeguarding concerns.

In the current environment, many warning signs of digital harm can be missed due to busy classroom settings or the invisible nature of online interactions. This raises questions about the extent to which schools and parents can intervene in time to prevent escalation.

Hagler argued that more national focus is needed around prevention and visibility in schools, as online risks are now present in messaging apps, gaming, and educational tools-not just social media.

"The New Zealand Principals' Federation is right that prevention and early intervention must be national priorities. But schools cannot protect what they cannot see. This data shows the risks are not confined to social media. They are happening in messaging apps, gaming platforms, and even in supposedly safe educational tools," said Hagler

He continued, "In busy classrooms, signs of harm can be missed. Online, they are often invisible altogether. Monitor provides the visibility needed to surface issues early, before they escalate into crisis. The fact that 90% of schools are still without this capability should concern every parent and policymaker. Visibility must become the baseline for student safety in New Zealand."