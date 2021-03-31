f5-nz logo
Story image

Poly A/NZ on working from anywhere: Tips and tricks from industry experts

31 Mar 2021
Sara Barker
Share:

Poly is back with the fourth episode of its ANZ stories, which looks at work-from-anywhere tips and tricks, as well as how high-quality devices need to support a seamless home workplace.

Entrepreneur and business coach Alison Morgan says her job is to help people set up, grow, and evolve their businesses. 

She has been working from home for the last 11 years, Morgan is something of a seasoned pro when it comes to balancing work life and personal life in the same space.

She shares some of her top tips for those who might be new to working from home, or for those who have been doing this for a while.

The first tip is to have a dedicated working area and space - and stick to it. Make sure it has the right ambience that you need, for example, Morgan needs natural light to help her think.

“Also, just setting yourself boundaries so you’re not distracted by daily things like hanging out the washing and making dinner.”

Almost everyone who works from home will need to navigate the nuances of video meetings and calls at some point.  There can be technical issues, there can be clients who don’t really know what they want to achieve, and there can be interruptions.

For Morgan, she conducts many of her coaching sessions online, which means she needs to be confident and prepared.  She says confidence comes through experience, preparation, and knowing the right answers to clients’ questions.

Her business just wouldn’t be possible without technology, she says.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Poly APAC chief technology officer Bill Zeng, who says that professional audio and video technology is important for businesses because they need to present themselves in the best way possible.

“People are busy all the time. They can be working from a cafe or the hotel, or anywhere they want. The clarity in audio and beautiful video allows people to work better together,” he says.

He says that there are several important capabilities that audio and video technologies must have: They need to block out noises, they need to make sure people are heard and seen clearly, and they need to block out the background. 

Healthcare providers in Australia and New Zealand can now connect to each other seamlessly, taking away technological difficulties. Doctors and nurses aren’t technologists so the experience needs to be simple. When technology is simple, providers can focus on providing the care they need to deliver. 

“It’s much easier for technology to cross the chasm to connect people. They want professional-grade devices while they’re working from home.” 

Check out Poly ANZ Stories Episode 4: Work from anywhere: Tricks of the trade from industry experts below, or on YouTube.

Catch previous Poly ANZ Stories episodes below:

Episode 3: 2021 Resolutions for Business Success below, or on YouTube.

Episode 2:  Mastering the Art of Working from Home

Episode 1: Tips for Transitioning Back to the Office

Check out the products featured in this story:

Video conferencing

Headsets

Speakerphones

Poly creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out.

Related stories:
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Fujitsu designs new notebooks for the new style of working
3 days at home, 2 days in the office? What's the ideal working scenario in the new COVID normal?
Dig deeper:
Poly Remote working Video conference
Story image
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Story image
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
Story image
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer good audio and a reasonable level of active noise cancelling. More
Story image
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Story image
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
Story image
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer good audio and a reasonable level of active noise cancelling. More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
New Zealand telcos to support Commerce Commission changes
New Zealand's three main mobile operators have agreed to provide more information and tools to support consumer choice.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Sound
When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. More
Story image
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web
A researcher discovered the vulnerability in a free app called Automatic call recorder, offered for free on the App Store for iPhone.More
Story image
Surge in vaccine-related phishing attacks as rollout picks up momentum
Spikes in vaccine-related phishing activity centred around new updates, announcements and ground-breaking approvals from around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
These earbuds hit the right notes in terms of design and reasonable ANC. More
Story image
Fitbit's Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving
The tracker features more animated clock faces and accessories, in addition to popular features like step counts.More
Story image
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
"There are owners who still have in-house exchange servers because they are suspicious of the cloud or have concerns about their data sovereignty or don't want to contemplate the capital expenditure. But the warning is clear. Get rid of them."More
Story image
Connected car technology vulnerable to cyber attacks - Trend Mirco
there are ample opportunities for attackers looking to abuse connected car technology."More
Story image
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office.More
Story image
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
"it’s clear that for many video calls bring with them their own set of challenges."More
Story image
Hackers offering forged “official” COVID vaccination certificates and negative test results on dark net 
There has been a 350% increase in the number of advertisements selling alleged COVID vaccines within the last three months.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
This is a great middle-of-the-road option, well worth a look for those of us constrained by space and budget but with an eye for ergonomics.More
Story image
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
If you are into action games, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this new game. More
Story image
Men unsure how to support gender equality, need to step up
New research has revealed men are unsure of how to support gender equality, while the majority of women want men to be more involved in helping to reduce inequities.More
Story image
5G comes to the Mount as Vodafone starts rolling out next gen mobile tech in the Bay of Plenty
Locals and businesses in parts of Tauranga can now connect to Vodafone 5G and the coverage footprint will soon expandMore
Story image
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution
The additions provides organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.More
Story image
Little Ones announces new 'digital employee' to help with baby sleep and nutrition
The company provides a pay-walled community called ‘The Village’, where families can chat to other parents and a trained, fully remote team of sleep specialists to help with crabby little ones, enabling parents to seek personalised advice at any time, anywhere.More
Story image
Why mobile messaging can improve the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
For vaccines to work, governments on both sides of the Tasman will need to work closely with healthcare providers to deliver communications to build and maintain citizen trust in the integrity of the process.More
Story image
Samsung launches first 5G Network in New Zealand
Samsung’s strategic partnership with Spark marks the country’s first new network vendor in a decade.More
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
This is the golden age of video and audio conferencing.More
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
Hands-on review: Connect Smart transforms dumb houses into smart homes
Connect Smart recently announced its range of smart home products, primarily for the Australian market.More
A/NZ shunning digital fatigue despite digital reliance during pandemic - report
Relationships with technology flourished in across Australia and New Zealand in 2020, with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital throughout the pandemic.More
Double-digit growth ahead for smart home devices as consumers embrace home automation
"Sales of smart home devices have remained fairly resilient during the global Covid-19 pandemic."More
Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup
The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.More
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Shopify's rapid growth in the New Zealand market was further accelerated by the pandemic, which saw an ecommerce boom as consumers flocked to online shopping.More
Online gaming spikes as consumers seek social connection and entertainment
The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity.More
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours
OPPO has launched itself back into the smartphone market with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.More
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Security alert: Widespread exploitation on Microsoft Exchange
According to an advisory from CERT NZ, widespread exploitation activity has already occurred as a result of the vulnerabilities within the Microsoft Exchange.More
Hands-on review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds
EPOS’s GTW 270 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming wireless earbuds provide gamers with an audio solution that can fit in their pocket.More
Fujitsu designs new notebooks for the new style of working
“We had the perfect opportunity to put new working requirements front and centre."More
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera
D-Link’s cameras continue to get smaller, smarter, and easier to use.More
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Despite the increase, half of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.More
Telco Plan B under fire over failure to comply with levy requirements
Telecommunications company Plan B Group has been officially warned by the Commerce Commission over its failure to meet statutory obligations to provide information needed to calculate the 2019/20 Telecommunications Development Levy.More
More stories