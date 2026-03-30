Samsung launches 115-inch Micro RGB TV in New Zealand

Samsung has launched a 115-inch Micro RGB television in New Zealand, the company's first Micro RGB display to go on sale in the country.

The television was unveiled at Residium Home Centre in Auckland and is available through selected retailers including Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and Residium Design + Build Centre. The rollout gives Samsung a flagship product at the top end of the local television market, where screen size, picture quality and premium positioning remain key selling points.

At the centre of the set is a Micro RGB backlight system that uses red, green and blue LEDs behind the 115-inch screen. The design uses micro-scale LEDs smaller than 100 micrometres, with each colour source emitting light independently.

That approach differs from the more conventional backlight arrangements used in many large televisions. Samsung says the architecture allows more precise light control and more accurate colour reproduction across the panel.

The model also includes image processing tools branded as 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro. According to Samsung, they are designed to improve brightness, reduce motion blur and sharpen image clarity during viewing.

Display push

The launch marks another attempt by Samsung to widen the gap between its mainstream televisions and its most expensive display products. Large-screen television makers have increasingly focused on technologies that promise stronger colour performance, deeper contrast and fewer compromises in bright rooms, as buyers of premium sets weigh image quality alongside size.

The 115-inch model also features Samsung's Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro systems, which the company says use artificial intelligence to improve colour tones and contrast in both bright and dark scenes.

Samsung also highlights Micro RGB Precision Colour 100, which it says delivers 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut. The display has also been certified by German testing and certification body VDE for Micro RGB colour reproduction.

Manufacturers often use such certifications to support claims around colour fidelity, though picture performance in practice can still depend on source material, room lighting and viewing distance. For a screen of this scale, those factors are likely to be especially important in home settings.

Bright room viewing

Samsung has also emphasised glare reduction, a persistent issue for large premium televisions installed in open-plan living spaces or rooms with strong daytime light. The set includes the company's Glare Free technology, which it says reduces reflections through a low-reflection layer that disperses external light and limits internal light scattering.

The system is paired with AI gamma adjustment, designed to preserve image quality when ambient light conditions are challenging. For buyers considering a 115-inch set, daytime usability is likely to matter as much as headline specifications.

Sport is another part of the pitch. Samsung says the television includes AI Football Mode Pro, which adjusts picture and sound for football broadcasts, and AI Sound Controller Pro, which lets viewers alter the balance between crowd noise, commentary and background audio.

Those additions reflect a broader trend in television design, with manufacturers increasingly trying to tailor the viewing experience for specific uses such as live sport, gaming and film. In New Zealand, where sport remains a strong driver of appointment viewing, the features may be aimed at households willing to spend more on large-screen home entertainment systems.

Retail presence

The product is on sale through selected outlets in Wairau Park, Westgate, Manukau, Mt Maunganui, Lower Hutt, Hornby, Moorhouse, Queensgate and Parnell. The limited retail list suggests Samsung is initially targeting buyers through major electronics chains and specialist, design-focused locations rather than pursuing a mass-market release.

Samsung also used the launch to underline its standing in the local market, describing itself as the number one television brand in New Zealand. It says that position reflects its wider global sales leadership in televisions.

Tura Gim, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung New Zealand, said the product represented a step up in the company's display strategy. "Micro RGB represents the pinnacle of TV display innovation, its cutting-edge technology, exceptional colour accuracy and truly immersive viewing experience is unrivalled," Gim said.

He added: "This new flagship model sets a new benchmark for premium display design, and we're excited to bring this next-generation display technology to Kiwis."