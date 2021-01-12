f5-nz logo
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation

12 Jan 2021
Newsdesk
The Swann 4K Enforcer Kit has been named an Innovation Award Honouree at CES 2021. 

The Enforcer Kit includes an 8-Channel NVR Wired Security System with 4 Bullet and 2 Dome Enforcer cameras with patent-pending red and blue flashing lights.

The CES Innovation Awards programme, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. 

An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The Swann Wired Enforcer Security System includes commercial-grade features in a consumer-friendly wired surveillance system.

It includes 4K video, Night2Day colour night vision, True Detect heat and motion-sensing, two-way talk, face recognition, vehicle detection, free recording and the ability to integrate with other products in the Swann Security family via the Swann Security app.\

Consumers can upgrade to an optional Swann Secure+ service plan, which offers longer cloud recording, rich notifications, extended warranty, insurance protection and more.

“We are honoured that the judges of the CES Innovation Awards feel our new Enforcer™ Kit showcases innovative design and engineering features,” says Swann Communications CEO Mike Lucas. 

“This is a first look into what Swann will be releasing in 2021.”

This kit includes Swann’s new industry-first Enforcer dome cameras and is the first Networking (NVR) power-over-ethernet kit with Enforcer cameras. Previously, the Enforcer kits were DVR-only.

This feature-rich system offers many unique and professional-level surveillance attributes to the everyday consumer. 

Features:

  • Crime-prevention capabilities – Patent-pending crime deterrent technology means each camera senses heat, movement and/or people to trigger red and blue flashing lights, bright spotlights, sirens, push notifications, two-way talk and 4K video recording locally and to the cloud.
     
  • True colour – Night2Day technology generates 4K colour video at night and in ambient light up to 30m (115ft). A big step froward from black and white infrared night vision.
     
  • Facial recognition – Choose who you wish to be alerted about and you will be sent a mobile alert and/or trigger video recording when they are identified on-site. Face recognition provides peace of mind that your loved ones are home safely, specific tradespeople are on site, or that an unidentified person has arrived etc. It’s all free and easy to set up.

Pricing for the Swann 4K NVR Enforcer Kit has not yet been announced.

